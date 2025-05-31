Reliance Jio Launches 5 New Prepaid Plans With FREE Access To Jiogamescloud

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Jio Data Plan: Targeting India's rapidly expanding cloud gaming market, Reliance Jio has taken a significant step by introducing five new prepaid plans that include free access to JioGamesCloud. The aim is to enable users to experience console-like games on their mobile phones, PCs, and Jio set-top boxes without the need for expensive hardware.</p><h2><strong>What is JioGamesCloud?</strong></h2><p>It's a cloud-based gaming service that allows users to play games online directly without downloading them. Typically, the subscription costs ₹398, but these new plans offer this feature at no extra cost. It's worth noting that this offer is currently exclusive to prepaid users, not postpaid or broadband users.</p><h2><strong>Jio's New Gaming Plans</strong></h2><h3><strong>₹48 Plan</strong></h3><p>This plan is designed for short-term users who want to try out gaming. It offers 10MB of data and access to JioGamesCloud for 3 days.</p><h3><strong>₹98 Plan</strong></h3><p>This plan provides 10MB of data and gaming access for 7 days. It's a data voucher, so an active base plan is required to use it.</p><h3><strong>₹298 Plan</strong></h3><p>This plan offers 3GB of data with JioGamesCloud access for a full 28 days. This is also a data voucher and can only be used with an active plan.</p><h3><strong>₹495 Plan</strong></h3><p>This is a full-fledged plan offering 1.5GB of data per day, 5GB of bonus data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. It also includes access to JioGamesCloud, JioCinema (Disney+ Hotstar Mobile), FanCode, JioTV, and JioCloud.</p><h3><strong>₹545 Plan</strong></h3><p>This is the most premium plan, offering 2GB of daily data, 5GB of bonus data, and unlimited 5G data. All other features remain the same as the ₹495 plan. These new Jio gaming plans aim to provide users with a high-quality gaming experience even without an expensive phone or laptop. All plans are available on Jio's website and app. JioGamesCloud can be accessed at jiogames.</p>
