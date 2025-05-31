Leo Cisotta On Bridging Italian Innovation And UAE Opportunity

As Italiacamp EMEA celebrates the second anniversary of the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy in 2025, General Manager Leo Cisotta reflects on what has been more than just a growth journey - it has been the shaping of a bridge between two innovation-driven economies.

Founded in 2023 within the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Hub was established with a clear objective: to accelerate the internationalisation of Italian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE and wider region. Cisotta emphasised that the model is designed not simply to facilitate internationalisation but to ensure long-term, sustainable integration into one of the world's most competitive and fast-evolving markets.

One of the most visible outcomes of this international shift is the Made in Italy Week in the UAE. Held in April 2025 in partnership with the Embassy of Italy in Abu Dhabi, the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, and the Italian Cultural Institute, the multi-day initiative spanned Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. It was more than a showcase of Italian excellence - it was a reflection of a nation in motion. Each day's programming celebrated Made in Italy not only in manufacturing, fashion, and food, but also as a manifestation of research, art, creativity, entrepreneurship, and craftsmanship.

Cisotta stresses that partnerships have played a defining role in the Hub's evolution. He cites new collaborations with Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development (Dubai SME) and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) as examples of how Italiacamp is embedding itself in the UAE's innovation ecosystem. These alliances aim to foster entrepreneurship, facilitate SME growth.“These are not just institutional alliances but strategic collaborations aligned with the national priorities of the UAE,” he explains.

He also points to the importance of focusing on key sectors where Italian excellence is globally recognised - such as technological advancements, artificial intelligence, industrial innovation, fashion, luxury, and sustainability. By enabling Italian companies to bring their identity and know-how into dialogue with the UAE's development goals, the Hub is creating a new framework for cooperation - one where tradition and innovation reinforce each other.

Looking ahead, Cisotta remains focused on creating impact beyond the commercial.“What we're building in the UAE is a strategic platform that leverages Italian excellence and Emirati vision to create long-term, regional value.”

For Italiacamp, the UAE represents more than a market. It's a strategic crossroads where economic diplomacy, cultural identity, and innovation intersect. And through the Dubai Hub for Made in Italy, that intersection is becoming a permanent path forward.

As the Hub looks ahead to new initiatives and expansion across the Gulf, Cisotta remains focused on anchoring the Made in Italy as a forward-looking driver of regional value.“Italy's identity lies in innovation, and innovation itself is inherently Italian,” he notes.“It's a mix of history, creativity, and the new things our country is capable of imagining, creating, and producing every day.”

This philosophy-of blending culture, business, and education into a living, adaptive model-is at the heart of Italiacamp's presence in the UAE.

According to Cisotta:“The future of Made in Italy lies in our ability to merge deep-rooted heritage with forward-thinking innovation. Italy's strength is not only in its craftsmanship and cultural legacy, but in its capacity to lead in emerging fields - from digital transformation to advanced manufacturing. By aligning this evolving identity with the UAE's vision, we are shaping a model of collaboration that is resilient and future-ready.”

