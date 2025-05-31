403
S-African female receives life in jail for selling six-year-old daughter
(MENAFN) A South African woman and two accomplices have been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and trafficking six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who disappeared in February 2024. Despite the convictions, police say the search for the missing child will continue.
Joshlin vanished from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, and has not been seen since. Court evidence revealed she was sold for R20,000. Her mother, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and family acquaintance Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn were found guilty by the Western Cape High Court earlier in May. On Thursday, all three received life sentences for human trafficking and an additional 10 years for kidnapping.
None of the accused testified during the trial, and they have indicated they plan to appeal the verdict.
Western Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile praised law enforcement for their commitment to the case, stating their work brings hope to other families seeking justice. He emphasized that the police will continue to follow all leads to find Joshlin.
Joshlin’s godmother, Natasha Andrews, expressed deep pain at the trio's silence during sentencing, saying they missed the chance to offer information that could help locate the child. She said Kelly showed no emotion and offered no explanation. Despite the heartbreak, Andrews remains hopeful Joshlin will be found and continues to support Kelly in hopes of uncovering the truth.
Joshlin’s paternal grandmother, Louretta Yon, said she hopes Kelly will eventually confess what happened to the child. Kelly’s own mother, Amanda Smith-Daniels, acknowledged the severity of her daughter’s actions, saying although it’s painful to see her imprisoned, she must face the consequences of her crime.
