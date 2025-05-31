Vipul Organics Reports 46 Pc Sequential Drop In Q4 Net Profit
The Mumbai-based company posted a net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in Q4, down from Rs 1.44 crore in the previous quarter (Q3), according to its stock exchange filing.
However, revenue from operations rose to Rs 44.08 crore in Q4, up from Rs 41.4 crore in Q3, marking a sequential increase of 6.47 per cent.
Similarly, total income grew by 5.88 per cent to Rs 43.97 crore compared to Rs 41.53 crore in the previous quarter, as per its filing to BSE.
However, rising costs weighed on the bottom line. Total expenses surged by 7.83 per cent to Rs 42.81 crore in Q4, up from Rs 39.70 crore in Q3.
Commenting on the results, Vipul P. Shah, Managing Director of Vipul Organics Limited, said:“We have seen a steady growth of 8 per cent in our topline in the current year while our profit after tax (PAT) has increased by a healthy 33 per cent, on the back of efficiencies kicking in due to various cost cutting measures that we have been undertaking."
"The first phase of our Greenfield Sayakha facility is expected to go online in the third quarter of FY 2025-26, which should help us increase our topline,” Shah mentioned.
“Vipul Organics ended the financial year 2024-25 with total revenues of Rs 163 crore,” the company said in its BSE filing.
The company, a key player in the pigments and dyes segment, has two manufacturing units in Maharashtra and is developing a greenfield facility in Gujarat.
With a global footprint spanning over 45 countries, Vipul Organics is an Indian manufacturers of pigments, dyestuff, lake colours, and pigment intermediaries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment