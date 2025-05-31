Pairminer Launches $150 Cloud Mining Incentive As Institutional Bitcoin Holdings Reach Historic Levels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amid a surge in institutional Bitcoin investments, PAIRMiner introduces a free cloud mining offer to make crypto access easier for everyday users.









LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud mining platform PAIRMiner today announced the launch of a $150 cloud computing power incentive for new users , a move aimed at expanding access to cryptocurrency mining as Bitcoin adoption accelerates globally.

The announcement comes as major institutional investors continue to increase their exposure to Bitcoin. Recent reports indicate that large-scale accumulations-such as the one attributed to MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor's firm-have pushed institutional Bitcoin holdings to record highs, signaling strong confidence in the long-term value of the cryptocurrency.

In this context, PAIRMiner's new user incentive seeks to lower the barriers to entry for everyday individuals looking to participate in crypto mining without the need for technical equipment or expertise.

“We believe the future of cryptocurrency should be inclusive,” said a spokesperson for PAIRMiner.“By providing an accessible, hardware-free mining solution, we're helping more people benefit from the evolving digital asset economy.”

New users who register on will receive $150 in free cloud computing power, allowing them to begin mining immediately. Users can earn cryptocurrency through daily automatic settlements and have the option to reinvest or withdraw once their cumulative profits reach $150.

PAIRMiner is registered under FCA oversight and supports multiple leading cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC). The platform also features a referral program that rewards users for expanding the network, aligning with its community-focused growth model.







With Bitcoin prices hitting new highs and global institutions expanding their crypto portfolios, PAIRMiner aims to bridge the gap between professional mining and everyday participation.

About PAIRMiner

Founded in 2009, PAIRMiner is a cloud-based cryptocurrency mining platform committed to making digital asset earning more accessible. The company leverages advanced infrastructure and user-friendly tools to provide secure, low-barrier mining services globally. PAIRMiner operates under financial regulatory supervision and supports multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies.

