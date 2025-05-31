Planchecker AI Launches With The Goal To Rewire The Infrastructure Of Real Estate Development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Co-founded by veteran real estate developer Matthew Raanan and senior software engineer Justine Raanan, the Los Angeles-based startup PlanCheker AI launches as an innovative compliance platform that automates the review of architectural plans for building code violations.At the heart of PlanChecker AI is its advanced artificial intelligence technology, which is designed to provide instant, accurate, and scalable plan checks. Backed by Scopus Ventures, PlanChecker AI aims to elevate the construction and permitting sector by removing the common hurdles like outdated processes, delays, and inefficiencies.Matthew Raanan, a licensed contractor with extensive experience as a real estate developer in Los Angeles, intimately understands the frustrations developers face daily. "It wasn't just frustrating; it was broken," Matthew reflects. "The delays and inconsistencies have enormous costs, yet the industry seemed resigned to accepting them.”Justine Raanan, with her background in AI and systems architecture, quickly saw the potential to leverage cutting-edge technology to address these inefficiencies. "This wasn't just a construction issue," Justine explains. "It was fundamentally a data and automation challenge... one that AI is uniquely positioned to solve."Together, they founded PlanChecker AI with a clear mission: to eliminate costly bottlenecks, significantly enhance accuracy, and infuse intelligence into the earliest and most critical stages of construction development.PlanChecker AI stands out by supporting building codes for all 50 U.S. states from the outset. Unlike most platforms, which cater to hyper-local jurisdictions or limited geographic areas, PlanChecker AI leverages an extensive dataset covering codes nationwide."This means developers and architects can work seamlessly across multiple regions without encountering the compliance inconsistencies that traditionally slow down projects," Justine adds.Whether builders operate in Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, or Dallas, PlanChecker AI swiftly flags potential violations and provides real-time feedback, drastically reducing the weeks or months traditionally spent in back-and-forth reviews. The platform delivers approvals in mere hours, enabling faster, smarter, and more efficient project outcomes.That scale is exactly what attracted Scopus Ventures to back the Raanans. Known for investing in AI-powered enterprise solutions, Scopus saw PlanChecker AI as the right solution at the right moment-with the right team to lead it."PlanChecker AI addresses a major pain point within a massive market," notes a Scopus Ventures spokesperson. "Matthew's deep industry expertise combined with Justine's technical acumen represents precisely the type of visionary leadership we support."With the support of Scopus Ventures, PlanChecker AI is expanding its engineering team, onboarding new architectural and development partners, and preparing for a comprehensive rollout in major U.S. metropolitan areas.While initially launching in California, known for stringent regulatory demands, Matthew and Justine have their sights set firmly nationwide."Our vision is to become the essential infrastructure for plan review across the United States," Matthew emphasizes. "We aim to equip every developer, architect, and building department with the tools necessary for quick, accurate, and transparent plan approvals.""Every city deserves to approve plans confidently and consistently," Justine adds, "and every builder deserves clarity on expectations long before breaking ground."With their distinctive blend of domain expertise, advanced technology, and powerful investor support, the Raanans are not merely addressing a systemic problem; they are fundamentally reshaping the landscape of real estate development from blueprint to final build.To learn more and start using PlanChecker AI, visit: .For the latest updates, follow PlanChecker AI on social media:Instagram:TikTok: @plancheckerFacebook:LinkedIn:YouTube: @plancheckeraiThreads @planchecker

