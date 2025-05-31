403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian MP outlines conditions for YouTube’s return
(MENAFN) YouTube can only fully restore its services in Russia if it meets several legal and technical requirements, State Duma member Anton Nemkin told RIA Novosti. While YouTube hasn’t been officially banned, its accessibility in Russia has been severely limited since last year due to slow loading speeds, which officials initially blamed on neglected server maintenance after Google left the country in 2022. Later, authorities also pointed to YouTube’s non-compliance with Russian laws as a cause.
Nemkin stated on Friday that for YouTube to resume normal operations, it must address abandoned equipment, pay outstanding fines, and set up a legal entity within Russia. He also urged the platform to reinstate access to Russian accounts that have been blocked. YouTube has removed several Russian media channels, including RT and Sputnik, as well as numerous channels run by Russian bloggers and journalists, actions Moscow claims suppress viewpoints that differ from Western narratives.
“This isn’t about politics but about obeying the law,” Nemkin said, stressing that without these measures, there can be no talk of easing restrictions. Reports in March revealed that Russian-registered Google LLC faced astronomical fines—amounting to $1.16 quintillion—for failing to restore Russian broadcasters’ channels, with the Kremlin describing these as symbolic efforts to compel compliance.
Nemkin emphasized that any dialogue with global platforms like YouTube must happen on Russia’s terms, insisting companies comply with local laws, pay taxes, and store user data domestically. He called for an end to the unchecked dominance of major tech firms and warned that if foreign platforms return, Russia will no longer tolerate dependency on them.
“We’ve learned a tough lesson: we cannot rely on platforms that can cut us off at any time,” Nemkin said, underscoring that YouTube should no longer be the backbone of Russia’s internet. He highlighted Russia’s ongoing development of its own digital infrastructure—including search engines, cloud services, video hosting, and advertising systems—as part of a broader drive for “digital sovereignty.”
Nemkin stated on Friday that for YouTube to resume normal operations, it must address abandoned equipment, pay outstanding fines, and set up a legal entity within Russia. He also urged the platform to reinstate access to Russian accounts that have been blocked. YouTube has removed several Russian media channels, including RT and Sputnik, as well as numerous channels run by Russian bloggers and journalists, actions Moscow claims suppress viewpoints that differ from Western narratives.
“This isn’t about politics but about obeying the law,” Nemkin said, stressing that without these measures, there can be no talk of easing restrictions. Reports in March revealed that Russian-registered Google LLC faced astronomical fines—amounting to $1.16 quintillion—for failing to restore Russian broadcasters’ channels, with the Kremlin describing these as symbolic efforts to compel compliance.
Nemkin emphasized that any dialogue with global platforms like YouTube must happen on Russia’s terms, insisting companies comply with local laws, pay taxes, and store user data domestically. He called for an end to the unchecked dominance of major tech firms and warned that if foreign platforms return, Russia will no longer tolerate dependency on them.
“We’ve learned a tough lesson: we cannot rely on platforms that can cut us off at any time,” Nemkin said, underscoring that YouTube should no longer be the backbone of Russia’s internet. He highlighted Russia’s ongoing development of its own digital infrastructure—including search engines, cloud services, video hosting, and advertising systems—as part of a broader drive for “digital sovereignty.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment