403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kannada Actor Darshan Granted Court Permission To Travel Abroad For 'Devil' Film Shoot
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court has granted actor Darshan, the second accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, permission to travel to Dubai and Europe from June 1 to 25 for the shooting of his upcoming film Devil. Judge IP Nayak of the 64th City Civil and Sessions Court approved Darshan's application to travel abroad for filming.</p><p>The executive producer of Jaimata Combines, the production company behind Devil, submitted a letter stating that Darshan's presence is required for the shoot scheduled between June 1 and 25, 2025. Darshan assured the court that he would return to India after completing the shoot, citing a 1978 Supreme Court ruling which recognises foreign travel as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Darshan is a prominent actor in the Kannada film industry and supports his family through his acting career.</p><p>The court noted that the trial in the Renukaswamy murder case is yet to begin and therefore deemed it appropriate to grant Darshan permission to travel abroad. The approval is conditional on his appearance at all subsequent hearings. The court also directed Darshan to return and appear before the court without seeking exemptions after completing his trip's lawyer argued that the bail conditions require him to obtain court permission before leaving Bengaluru. He emphasised that acting is Darshan's profession and his family's sole source of income. The shooting of Devil is scheduled to take place in Dubai and Europe, requiring Darshan's travel from June 1 to 25.</p><p>However, the police prosecutor opposed the plea, contending that Darshan is influential and financially well-off, raising concerns that he might abscond after travelling abroad. The prosecutor questioned the validity of Darshan's reasons for travel and urged the court to reject the application.</p><p>After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted Darshan permission to travel abroad for 25 days.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment