Kannada Actor Darshan Granted Court Permission To Travel Abroad For 'Devil' Film Shoot

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court has granted actor Darshan, the second accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, permission to travel to Dubai and Europe from June 1 to 25 for the shooting of his upcoming film Devil. Judge IP Nayak of the 64th City Civil and Sessions Court approved Darshan's application to travel abroad for filming.

The executive producer of Jaimata Combines, the production company behind Devil, submitted a letter stating that Darshan's presence is required for the shoot scheduled between June 1 and 25, 2025. Darshan assured the court that he would return to India after completing the shoot, citing a 1978 Supreme Court ruling which recognises foreign travel as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Darshan is a prominent actor in the Kannada film industry and supports his family through his acting career.

The court noted that the trial in the Renukaswamy murder case is yet to begin and therefore deemed it appropriate to grant Darshan permission to travel abroad. The approval is conditional on his appearance at all subsequent hearings. The court also directed Darshan to return and appear before the court without seeking exemptions after completing his trip's lawyer argued that the bail conditions require him to obtain court permission before leaving Bengaluru. He emphasised that acting is Darshan's profession and his family's sole source of income. The shooting of Devil is scheduled to take place in Dubai and Europe, requiring Darshan's travel from June 1 to 25.

However, the police prosecutor opposed the plea, contending that Darshan is influential and financially well-off, raising concerns that he might abscond after travelling abroad. The prosecutor questioned the validity of Darshan's reasons for travel and urged the court to reject the application.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted Darshan permission to travel abroad for 25 days.