Top 10 Biryanis In India You Need To Try At Least Once

Biryani is a favorite dish across India. If you're a biryani lover, check out this list of must-try biryanis.

Biryani, a mix of fragrant rice, juicy meat, and tasty spices, is a drool-worthy dish everyone loves. India offers a diverse range of biryanis. Here are some unique Indian biryanis you absolutely must try.

Hyderabad Biryani

One of India's most popular biryanis, originating from the kitchens of the Nizams. It features marinated meat layered with basmati rice, saffron, and caramelized onions. Traditionally cooked dum pukht style in a dough-sealed pot over charcoal fire.

Lucknowi Biryani

Also known as Awadhi Biryani, this flavorful biryani comes from the kitchens of the Nawabs. Prepared using a slow-cooking method, this biryani is aromatic. Key spices include anise, cinnamon, and saffron, giving it a subtle, distinct flavor.

Kolkata Biryani

This West Bengal biryani has a unique flavor. The Kolkata Biryani recipe includes potatoes and eggs along with subtle spices. This dish originated when the Nawab of Lucknow, Wajid Ali Shah, was exiled to Kolkata in 1856.

Thalassery Biryani

Hailing from the Malabar region of Kerala, this biryani is unique in its own way. It's not made with fragrant basmati rice, but rather with a special Kaima rice. Prepared with spices and meat, this biryani is a wholesome lunch or dinner option.

Ambur Biryani

From the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu, Ambur Biryani is made with meat marinated in curd and served with Ennai Kathirikai - a type of eggplant curry. Small-grained Samba rice is used along with a dried chili paste to give Ambur Biryani its appealing look.

Bombay Biryani

In Mumbai, you can savor a mild yet flavorful biryani that includes kewra water (derived from a fragrant flower) and dried plums. It can be made with both chicken and mutton, as well as fried potatoes. Bombay Biryani has a sweet and aromatic flavor that's worth trying.

Dindigul Biryani

Another delicious biryani from Tamil Nadu. Originating in the town of Dindigul, it has a strong and pungent flavor. It's made using Seeraga Samba rice and features the aroma of ghee and a special spice blend called 'Dindigul Masala'. You can enjoy it for lunch or dinner.

Sindhi Biryani

As the name suggests, Sindhi Biryani originated in the Sindh province (present-day Pakistan). Made with basmati rice and vegetables, it's packed with spices and chilies, making it great for a family dinner. It often includes potatoes and plums.

Memoni Biryani

A common part of the Memoni community's cuisine, this biryani is influenced by Sindhi cuisine. Made with mutton, yogurt, fried onions, and potatoes, it uses less tomato and food coloring than Sindhi Biryani. It also includes dried fruits and nuts.

Bhatkali Biryani

Very popular in the coastal regions of Karnataka, it's a gift from the Navayath cuisine. While it's believed that Bhatkali Biryani was brought to India by Persian traders, it's a staple dish in the Bhatkal region. The distinct and spicy flavor of this biryani comes from the meat cooked with onions and green chilies.