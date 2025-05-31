No Scenes Removed Or Changed In Narivetta, Clarify Makers

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 31 (IANS) The makers of actor Tovino Thomas's recently released critically acclaimed Malayalam film, 'Narivetta', have now clarified that no scenes from the film have either been removed or changed in the film as had been reported in a section of the media.

The only re-censorship that happened was for the inclusion of a song called 'Vaada Veda' by rapper Vedan, the makers said.

Taking to its Instagram page, Indian Cinema Company, the production house that has produced the film, said, "Dear Viewers, Recently, there were reports in the media claiming that Narivetta was subjected to re-censorship and that certain relevant scenes were removed. We want to clearly say that no scenes have been removed or changed in the film. The only re-censorship that took place was for the inclusion of the song "Vaada Veda", performed by renowned rapper Vedan."

The production house further added, "Other than that, the movie is exactly the same as it was on release day. You can still watch Narivetta in theatres from start to finish without any changes. We kindly request media and film lovers not to spread false news. We sincerely thank all the viewers who are coming to theaters to watch Narivetta, even under unfavorable weather conditions."

The Malayalam action drama 'Narivetta', which is based on a true story, has been directed by Anuraj Manohar and features Tovino Thomas, Cheran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead.

The film has triggered huge expecatations as it marks the acting debut of ace Tamil film director Cheran in Malayalam.

Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, the film has cinematography by Vijay and music by Jakes Bejoy. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed while Art direction is by Bawa and costume design is by Arun Manohar.

Penning his thoughts on the film, Tovino, in an earlier post, had said that 'Narivetta' was a political ‍drama. He had then said,“I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that will make you enjoy it with all your heart in the theatre ‍ and make you think ‍ after leaving the theatre‍.”

Stating that he had an emotional journey with the character he plays in 'Narivetta', Tovino said he experienced the joy, happiness, crisis and pain of life along with the character.“This is a film that I have been waiting for‍ with great anticipation in my acting career.”