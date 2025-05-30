UAE Residents Seek Cooler, Cheaper Eid, Summer Destinations Amid Schengen Visa Delays

UAE residents are increasingly opting for cooler, more affordable non-Schengen destinations amid visa difficulties and efforts to avoid overcrowded tourist hotspots ahead of Eid Al Adha and the summer break.

Travel agencies in the UAE are seeing growing interest in alternative summer destinations, especially those that are visa-friendly and offer a cooler climate. Top choices include Salalah in Oman and Saudi Arabia's Aseer region, along with scenic destinations across Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe such as Bali, Japan, Zanzibar, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia.

In the UAE, residents are set to enjoy up to a four-day break during Eid Al Adha next week, from June 5 to 8 . Typically, during the school summer break from June to August, UAE citizens and expats flock to cooler European destinations like the UK, Switzerland, France, Germany, and Italy.

However, this year, widespread visa delays are prompting a shift in travel plans. Appointments for the 29-country Schengen area remain unavailable until mid-Augus , and US visa slots are similarly backed up for the coming quarters.

“We've seen a noticeable increase in searches for non-Schengen, cooler destinations compared to the same period last year,” said Mamoun Hmidan, chief business officer at Wego.“Delays in Schengen and US visa processing, combined with a preference for short-notice travel and less paperwork, are driving this shift. Travellers are also becoming more aware of beautiful, lesser-known alternatives.”

Rashida Zahid, vice president of operations at musafir, confirmed the trend, particularly among last-minute travellers.“There's a clear shift toward destinations that are easier to access and have pleasant weather, rather than traditional European hotspots,” she noted.

For GCC travellers, nearby cooler destinations such as Aseer and Abha in Saudi Arabia, particularly after Hajj, and Salalah in Oman during the Khareef season are becoming popular choices, thanks to their convenient e-visa options. Other popular options include Zanzibar, Bali, Japan, and Nepal, which also offer similarly straightforward entry procedures.

Visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations including Georgia, Almaty (Kazakhstan), Armenia, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Turkish cities like Trabzon and Antalya are gaining popularity. These places offer a mix of mountain retreats, coastal escapes, and lush landscapes - ideal for beating the UAE's intense summer heat without breaking the bank.

Rashida Zahid shared that all-inclusive packages for cooler destinations start at just Dh2,200 for a 4-night, 5-day trip, covering flights, accommodation, transfers, and tours.

Mamoun Hmidan added that Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, and its mountainous regions like Kazbegi are popular among UAE residents due to their cool temperatures, cultural richness, and visa-free entry. Average airfare is around $375 (Dh1,375). Armenia is another top choice, offering e-visa or visa-free access and average airfares of just $232 (Dh850), making it highly attractive for budget-conscious travellers.

Azerbaijan's capital Baku is also gaining traction, combining a cosmopolitan vibe with cool Caspian breezes.

“There's a clear shift toward destinations that are affordable, easy to enter, and offer a break from the heat,” Hmidan noted.

Discovering hidden gems

UAE residents are increasingly opting for travel“off the beaten path,” in line with the global post-pandemic trend of avoiding crowded tourist hubs and discovering hidden gems.

“Many travellers are adjusting their timelines due to visa appointment delays, booking more flexible and refundable trips, and selecting backup destinations with easier visa access,” said Hmidan.

Rashida Zahid observed that travellers are becoming more proactive, planning trips four to six months in advance - especially for the busy summer season - due to limited visa appointment availability.