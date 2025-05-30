Vision Pro Electronic Launches High-End Indoor LED Display VPU Series Redefining Visual Excellence
Unmatched Performance & Stunning Visuals
The VPU Series integrates cutting-edge pixel technology with a seamless modular design, delivering exceptional image quality and installation versatility.
Ultra-Thin Aluminum Cabinet - Crafted from high-thermal-conductivity aluminum, the cabinet ensures superior heat dissipation compared to traditional steel. At just 38mm thick and weighing only 5.8kg (for the standard 1000mm × 250mm panel), it offers a sleek, lightweight solution without compromising durability.
Front Maintenance & Wireless Connection - Enjoy full front maintenance with no need for rear access. Components like LED modules, power supplies, and control cards can be easily serviced from the front using magnetic suction tools. The wireless connection between modules and cabinets enhances stability and simplifies installation.
Flexible Panel Sizes
Available in multiple sizes-1250mm × 250mm, 1000mm × 250mm, and 750mm × 250mm-the VPU Series accommodates a wide range of project needs. With a refresh rate ranging from 3840Hz to 7680Hz, alongside high contrast and grayscale levels, it supports ultra-smooth, high-quality video playback.
Tailored for Diverse Indoor Applications
Whether for retail displays, corporate lobbies, control rooms, or live event venues, the VPU Series delivers immersive, real-time content. Features like wide viewing angles, high refresh rates, and fanless silent operation make it ideal for high-traffic environments where performance and aesthetics matter.
Now Available Worldwide
The VPU Series is now available globally with full support for custom configurations to meet the needs of large-scale installations. Discover how Vision Pro Electronic is transforming indoor visual experiences at .
