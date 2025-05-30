Waaree Solar Americas Signs 586 MW Module Supply Agreement With Leading U.S. IPP, Secures $176 Million (INR 1500 Cr) Order
"This agreement reflects Waaree's unwavering commitment to building a resilient, robust, and technologically advanced clean energy supply chain in the United States," said Sunil Rathi, President, Waaree Solar Americas . "In a landscape marked by shifting trade dynamics and an increasing emphasis on domestic manufacturing, our Brookshire facility stands uniquely equipped to meet market demand with high-quality, U.S.-made modules. This milestone not only underscores global confidence in Waaree's quality and reliability but also bolsters America's energy transition, enhances job creation, and strengthens long-term energy security."
He added, "Our collaboration reflects a mutual commitment to advancing America's energy security objectives through a resilient domestic supply chain, supported by Waaree's extensive manufacturing expertise developed over decades in India. We are proud to contribute to our partner's ambitious project pipeline with our high-performance solar modules."
This partnership highlights Waaree's strategic positioning as a highly dependable global PV module manufacturer with a dynamic and resilient supply chain strategically positioned to mitigate trade risks and ensure supply continuity. As US energy demand continues to surge, driven notably by advancements in AI infrastructure and industrial growth, Waaree remains dedicated to supporting its clients and partners by delivering scalable, high-quality clean energy solutions.
