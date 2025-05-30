Microsoft Game Workers Reach Groundbreaking Union Agreement: Retail's Yet To React

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is experiencing a major development in video game industry labor relations, as over 300 quality assurance employees at its subsidiary ZeniMax Media have reached a preliminary union agreement following nearly two years of discussions.

Represented by local chapters of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) under the banner ZeniMax Workers United-CWA, these workers are the first union group to finalize such a contract at a leading U.S. video game company.

The tentative deal features pay raises, enhanced protections against job loss, and formal acknowledgment of the essential contributions made by QA testers in the game creation process.

A vote to finalize the agreement is anticipated by June 20.

Page Branson, a senior quality assurance tester and member of the union's negotiating team, highlighted the broader impact of the agreement, describing it as a“monumental victory” for both ZeniMax staff and the wider gaming workforce.

Another committee member, Jessee Leese, shared a similar perspective, emphasizing the need to restore fairness and respect in a field that has historically exploited workers' passion.

“Workers in the video game industry are demonstrating once again that collective power works. This agreement shows what's possible when workers stand together and refuse to accept the status quo,” said CWA President Claude Cummings Jr.

“Whether it's having a say about the use of AI in the workplace, fighting for significant wage increases and fair crediting policies, or protecting workers from retaliation, our members have raised the bar. We're proud to support them every step of the way.”

Local union leaders from across the CWA spectrum praised the determination of ZeniMax workers. Alex Doblado of Local 6215 stressed that their resilience came amid a volatile industry climate marked by frequent layoffs and uncertainty.

More than 2,000 video game employees at Microsoft have become part of the CWA through a neutrality pact that allows them to decide on union membership.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Microsoft remained in 'bearish' territory.

Microsoft stock has gained over 8% year-to-date and over 10% in the last 12 months.

