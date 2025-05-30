Transcripta Bio Collaborates With Microsoft Research To Advance AI-Driven Disease-Gene Discovery
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcripta Bio today announced a research collaboration with Microsoft Research to accelerate the discovery of disease-gene associations using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and large-scale transcriptomic data. This collaboration brings together Transcripta Bio's proprietary Drug-Gene Atlas, which contains over a billion gene responses and full-transcriptome data, and Microsoft Research's machine learning expertise with the goal of identifying novel therapeutic opportunities faster and with more certainty than conventional methods.
Transcripta Bio and Microsoft Research will analyze chemotranscriptomic datasets with a primary goal to identify candidate disease-gene associations supported by experimental evidence of gene expression modulation. The teams hope to accelerate the path from discovery to clinical candidate selection, with the potential for fast-tracking and delivering new therapies to patients more efficiently.
Scott Saponas, Senior Director and Deputy Lab Director, Microsoft Research Health Futures, stated: "We are excited to collaborate with Transcripta Bio to leverage our expertise in rare disease genomics and AI, aiming to develop innovative methods for drug discovery that can significantly impact the treatment of rare diseases."
Dr. Chris Moxham, Co-founder and CEO of Transcripta Bio, commented: "This collaboration with Microsoft Research enables us to scale our transcriptomics-driven approach, leveraging Microsoft's computational resources and AI expertise. Together, we are setting a new standard for the speed, certainty, and efficiency of drug discovery."
About Transcripta Bio
Transcripta Bio is an AI drug discovery company specializing in transcriptomics-driven insights to identify and develop novel therapeutics across multiple disease areas. Using its proprietary AI platform, Transcripta Bio accelerates the discovery and validation of promising drug candidates, leveraging both repurposed and novel molecules for targeted therapeutic interventions.
Website:
Media Contact: [email protected]
SOURCE Transcripta BioWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment