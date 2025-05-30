Pickle Juice® Secures Strategic Growth Investment From Azalea Capital

A decade after its relaunch, anti-cramping beverage partners with leading private investment firm to accelerate global growth and functional beverage innovation

MESQUITE, Texas, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle Juice® , the functional beverage brand that pioneered the anti-cramping category and continues to dominate it, today announced a strategic growth investment from Azalea Capital, a private equity firm known for its values-driven approach and long-term partnership mindset.

The investment marks a significant milestone for Pickle Juice® as it enters a new chapter of expansion and innovation. The core leadership team at Pickle Juice® will remain in place, with key internal promotions reinforcing the company's commitment to building from within. Filip Keuppens has been named CEO and will report to the newly formed Board of Directors, chaired by consumer packaged goods veteran Michael Stoeckle, former CEO of Ark Naturals. Director of Sales Blake Boulton will also be joining the Senior Leadership team as the Vice President of Sales.

"Pickle Juice® is an energizing force in one of the fastest-growing beverage categories," explained Stoeckle. "The team isn't innovating for the sake of it - they're purposefully redefining what functional hydration can be. Azalea recognized that thoughtful leadership and chose to elevate the existing team rather than disrupt what's clearly working."

"This partnership is more than capital - it's a green light to scale with integrity," added Keuppens. "Azalea shares our values of trust, culture and long-term growth. Their decision to invest without restructuring the leadership is a testament to the strength of our team and the success we've built together."

Azalea Capital, based in Greenville, South Carolina, specializes in empowering growth-stage companies with strong leadership and clear market differentiation. Their philosophy is rooted in long-term relationships and sustainable value creation, making them a natural fit for the future of Pickle Juice®.

Pickle Juice® is currently experiencing record-breaking media traction across sports and wellness communities, with recent national coverage tied to professional hockey, rugby, baseball and endurance sports. As the company continues to push into new markets and categories, this new chapter sets the stage for expanded product innovation, global partnerships and strategic retail growth.

Pickle Juice® is a scientifically-backed, purpose-built functional beverage designed to stop muscle cramps and support hydration. It is not pickle brine, nor made from pickles, but instead uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar to trigger sensory receptors to stop cramps at the source within seconds. Sugar-free, caffeine-free and made without artificial ingredients, Pickle Juice® contains up to 15 times the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks and is trusted by athletes, trainers, wellness advocates and everyday consumers alike.

This year also marks the 10-year anniversary of Pickle Juice's relaunch - a turning point that redefined the brand and positioned it for global relevance. With Azalea Capital as its new partner, Pickle Juice® looks ahead to the next decade with renewed focus, expanded capabilities and an unwavering commitment to its mission.

To learn more about Pickle Juice®, visit / or follow them on Instagram , X and Facebook .

About Pickle Juice®

Pickle Juice® is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice® uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar that blocks that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle, and a blend of vitamins and minerals for immediate muscle recovery. Whether you are missing something from your diet, exhausted from exercise, or dealing with poor circulation, Pickle Juice® can provide a source of relief. For more information, visit / .

About Azalea Capital

Azalea Capital is a private investment firm headquartered in Greenville, SC. Azalea partners with entrepreneurs, management teams, and family-owned companies by providing investment capital and operating expertise to enhance the long-term value and growth prospects for each investment. Azalea's primary focus is to invest in companies located in the Southern and Midwest regions of the U.S., which operate in the Agriculture, Food, Pet, and Industrial markets. For additional information about Azalea Capital and its family of investment funds, please call or visit our website at .

Media Contact

Taylor DeVries

[email protected]

SOURCE Pickle Juice

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED