Aixmed And Coreplus Partner To Demonstrate A Digital Urine Cytology Workflow Solution

AIxMed and CorePlus team up to bring AI-driven quality control to improve bladder cancer diagnostics.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxMed , innovators and providers of an AI-powered computational platform for cytology applications, and CorePlus have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate a Quality Control workflow solution for urine cytology.

The partnership aims to demonstrate the integration of artificial intelligence into the urine cytology workflow, enhancing diagnostic consistency, efficiency, and scalability. AIxMed's experience in AI-based cytology software and analysis, combined with CorePlus' experience in integrating digital and AI solutions into their day-to-day pathology workflow will come together to provide an end-to-end solution for research-use only cytology analysis.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with CorePlus in demonstrating how AIxURO can seamlessly integrate into their digital pathology workflow. This effort builds on the success of our previous studies and marks an important milestone toward modernizing cytology quality control (QC) through digital and AI tools," said Samuel Chen, CEO of AIxMed.

"AIxURO offers significant time savings with consistent results. Integrating our scanner with real-time AI-based QC checks significantly improves efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. Precision cytology is no longer a vision-it's reality," said Mariano de Socarraz, Founder, and CEO of CorePlus.

The scarcity of cytologists and the manual process involved in cell characterization necessitate the development of advanced tools to enhance workflow and offer both quantitative and qualitative insights. AI-driven computational tools have the potential to provide these valuable insights and enable the processing of a greater number of slides with the existing workforce.

About AIxMed

Founded in 2018, AIxMed is creating a roadmap to transforming cancer diagnosis and monitoring through our smart computational cytology platform. This solution simplifies clinical workflows and richly strengthens the quality of healthcare by aiding critical decision support during clinical diagnosis and monitoring. To learn more visit .

About CorePlus

CorePlus is a state-of-the-art precision pathology organization based in Puerto Rico, committed to diagnostic excellence through innovation and technology. With a patient-centered approach and quality-driven processes, CorePlus is at the forefront of adopting artificial intelligence algorithms as decision support tools for our pathologists offering unprecedented accuracy and efficiency.

