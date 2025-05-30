EXL Expands Alliance With Databricks To Boost Genai Migration Tools: But Retail Remains Cautious

EXL (EXLS), a prominent player in data analytics and digital transformation, has broadened its collaboration with Databricks to advance the creation of next-generation analytics and generative AI (GenAI) technologies.

The initiative is designed to accelerate the transition from outdated codebases to contemporary, open-source programming frameworks using EXL's GenAI-powered platform, Code Harbor.

Through the integration of Code Harbor with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, the partnership aims to simplify and accelerate the migration from SAS systems to Databricks, enabling businesses across diverse sectors to modernize their cloud infrastructure.

Code Harbor employs a multi-agent system to automate crucial parts of the code migration process, drastically cutting down on manual workload while ensuring precise and efficient code conversion.

Built for use across multiple industries, including finance, healthcare, and insurance, where SAS remains widely adopted, the tool also accommodates the evaluation and transfer of various other programming languages such as BTEQ, HQL, PL/SQL, SQL Server, and R.

It further supports ETL platforms, including Informatica, Alteryx, and DataStage. Organizations using Code Harbor gain access to EXL's industry knowledge and AI tools while maintaining the adaptability to work within on-premises, cloud, or hybrid infrastructures.

“The biggest challenge enterprises face when migrating from legacy systems is the time, cost, and complexity involved in transforming extensive codebases,” said Anand Logani, EXL's chief digital and AI officer.

“By providing an intelligent automation solution with embedded AI agents, clients can now accelerate their migration timelines by up to 50% while reducing manual efforts by 70-80%.”

Utilizing Databricks' Unity Catalog and its governance framework, the SAS-to-Databricks migration tool guarantees high standards of traceability, discoverability, and regulatory compliance across all annotated assets.

This approach reshapes the migration process, enabling quicker project completion, cost savings, and greater precision.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around EXL remained in 'bearish' territory.

EXL stock has gained over 3% year-to-date and over 55% in the last 12 months.

