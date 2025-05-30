403
SEC Formally Drops Binance Lawsuit, Ending Nearly 2 Years Of Enforcement Action
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on late Thursday formally dropped its lawsuit against Binance, ending one of the last remaining enforcement actions against the cryptocurrency sector.</p> <p>SEC and Binance's lawyers jointly sought the dismissal of the case in a Thursday filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.</p> <p>The original case, filed in June 2023, accused Binance of illegally serving U.S. users, commingling customer funds, and inflating trading volumes.</p> <p>Binance co-founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao ended up with a four-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to money laundering charges. Zhao reached a $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S. government.</p> <p>The dismissal of the case comes after President Donald Trump promised on his campaign trail to be an ally of the crypto industry.</p> <p>This also comes at a time when Binance has entered into a partnership with World Liberty Financial, a project with close ties to the Trump family. The crypto platform recently received a $2 billion investment from the Emirati state fund MGX, in USD1, a stablecoin from World Liberty Financial.</p> <p>Binance co-founder Zhao has also been appointed as an advisor to Pakistan's recently formed Crypto Council.</p> <p>World Liberty Financial's co-founder, Zack Witkoff, son of United States' Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, also struck a deal with the Pakistani government recently to explore the tokenization of assets like real estate and commodities, among other things.</p> <p>Meanwhile, BNB (previously Binance Coin) was down 2.20% over the past 24 hours.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
