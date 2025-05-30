UAE: Give Way To Emergency Vehicles, Abu Dhabi Police Remind Drivers

The UAE is one of the few countries in the world where drivers consistently give way to emergency vehicles.

Whenever a police patrol, an ambulance or civil defence vehicle approaches, accompanied by flashing lights and a siren, motorists in the UAE generally move aside to let these emergency vehicles pass through.

Nonetheless, the UAE is reminding its residents to keep doing the same and strengthen the road safety culture. These emergency vehicles would be rushing to attend to an accident, incident, a fire, and every second counts.

With that in mind, police in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi have launched a six-month awareness campaign, urging drivers to give way to emergency vehicles to save lives.

In co-ordination with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Abu Dhabi Police launched the campaign titled 'Don't Hesitate – Give Way Immediately.'

The campaign aims to educate drivers on traffic laws around giving way to emergency vehicles, and the fines applicable for failure to do so, further enhancing responsible driving habits.

Fines

According to the Ministry of Interior, motorists who don't give way to emergency, ambulance and police vehicles vehicles will be fined Dh3,000 and 6 traffic points. Further, their vehicles will be confiscated for 30 days.

Meanwhile, obstructing entrance and not leaving enough space for a Civil Defence vehicle to manoeuvre between warehouses or obstructing access to these areas would result in a penalty of Dh50,000.

Earlier this month, Sharjah Police too warned that blocking emergency vehicles will result in a fine of Dh3,000 and a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

“Every second counts in emergencies. People's lives depend on how fast our rescue teams can reach them. Delays can mean the difference between life and death," a top police had told the Khaleej Times.

During adverse weather conditions

The fine is even harsher when impeding emergency vehicles during adverse weather conditions. The law says that motorists who obstruct rescue efforts can be fined additional Dh1,000, four more black points, and have their vehicle impounded for 60 days.

In numbers

According to statistics from the Ministry of Interior, a total of 325 accidents across the UAE were caused by failure to give way to emergency vehicles.

The highest was in Dubai with 160 accidents followed by Abu Dhabi (107), Ajman (31), Sharjah (17), Ras Al Khaimah (5), Umm Al Quwain (3), and Fujairah (2).

Dos and don'ts

According to Road Safety UAE, here's a checklist on the dos and don'ts regarding emergency vehicles.

When an emergency vehicle approaches:



Keep the noise level down in your vehicle to hear sirens of emergency vehicles.

When an emergency vehicle approaches, don't panic, stay alert, and avoid being distracted.

Anticipate the likely route the emergency vehicle will take.

Make sure you keep the hard shoulders free.

Avoid braking abruptly and blocking the road or a junction.

Look ahead for a safe area where you can pull over.

Slow down, signal and move to the right.

At intersections, emergency vehicles often stop or slow down to check if they can pass through safely.

At intersections, you must give way to an emergency vehicle even if you are facing a green traffic light.

Wait for the emergency vehicle to pass and watch for more than one emergency vehicle. Check to make sure the way is clear and signal before merging back into traffic.

When you approach emergency vehicles:



Watch for emergency vehicles stopped on the road and shoulders.

Slow down and pass with caution, and be prepared to stop.

Watch for emergency staff walking around the incident site.

Clear the way for arriving additional emergency vehicles.

Follow the directions of police or traffic guides. Do not rubberneck!

Things to remember:



Never drive on or block the hard shoulders

Never tailgate or overtake emergency vehicles

Do not race after emergency vehicles

Never speed to allow emergency vehicles to pass Do not jump a red light to allow an emergency vehicle to pass

Abu Dhabi Police said that the latest campaign is part of ongoing efforts to further enhance the UAE capital's position as one of the safest in the world.

Remember, a simple act can be the difference between life and death.