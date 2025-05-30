Dubai: No Private Parking? Residents May Need To Pay Dh500 For A Spot This Summer

With the Eid Al Adha break starting next Thursday, many UAE residents preparing for summer travel are facing an unexpected hurdle - soaring private parking fees .

Those without designated building parking now find themselves shelling out Dh500 to Dh600 a month just to leave their vehicles in a safe spot - a sharp increase from the Dh200 they paid last summer.

'Shocked to hear the new prices'

Aliya Rehman, a bank executive living on Al Maktoum Road in Deira, said her building offers only one parking slot, not enough for her family's two cars.

"We usually leave the second car in the public paid zone near our building - it's in Zone 125C,” she said. "But when we travel for more than a week, we prefer a private, multilevel lot for peace of mind."

Last year, she paid Dh200 to a nearby private operator. "This year, he's asking Dh500. He says it's because the car will be idle and he'll make sure the battery doesn't drain, wash it, and keep it safe. That sounds like a good service, but more than doubling the price feels like taking advantage. We're leaving next Wednesday for our hometown, and I don't want to risk leaving the car in open parking."

'Nowhere to park'

Hadi Akbari, 38, a dry fruit trader living in Al Nahda, said parking has become a major source of stress. "During normal days, I manage with public parking, usually Zone 241D. But when I travel, I look for private lots."

This year, he said the problem has become worse. "Some attendants are asking for Dh600 per month, and most spaces are already taken. I am travelling to Isfahan with my family for Eid and summer break, and I don't know where to park my car."

He mentioned that congestion in areas near his residence makes things more complicated. "There are spaces available in away from my office and residence. Even if I find a spot, I worry about how to to bring the car back when I return."

'They know we're desperate during holidays'

Mohammed Irfan, a logistics manager from Karama, said he paid just Dh150 last year to park for three weeks.“Now, the same place quoted Dh350 - just because I'll be away and can't check on the car."

These guys know people are flying out, and they are using that to their advantage. Even public parking has become more expensive, so private operators are following suit."

Irfan is flying to Hyderabad for Eid Al Adha with his family and is still figuring out where to park his car. "It's either pay up or risk a fine or maybe damage. And without building parking, I don't have a choice."

With the Eid holidays being clubbed with summer vacations, hundreds of families across the UAE are heading home or traveling abroad for several weeks. But without secure parking included in their accommodation, the added costs are starting to pile up.

Khaleej Times checked with several private parking providers in Deira, Karama, and Muhaisnah. Most of them said the higher rates were because of an increase in their rents and leases and also mentioned that they offer care in the owner's absence.

"We don't just park the car, we protect it," said one operator. "We wash it, check it, and even send daily video updates to the owner."

Another said rising costs forced them to increase rates. "Our rent and lease charges have gone up, too, so we had to adjust prices slightly."

For now, with time running out before Eid, many residents find themselves stuck between high parking costs and the worry of leaving their car exposed to summer heat.