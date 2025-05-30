Dubai: Taking The Bus? Nearly 900 Shelters Now Air-Conditioned To Help Residents Beat Heat

A total of 893 air-conditioned bus shelters across 622 locations in Dubai are fully operational for the summer season, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday.

RTA added the air-conditioned bus shelters comply with the universal People of Determination, featuring designated spaces for wheelchair users and directional signage illustrating the bus mobility network within the emirate.

"The shelters are also environmentally friendly, with a streamlined structure that enhances resistance to heat and wind. In addition to offering ample advertising space, they serve as exemplary urban infrastructure supporting environmental sustainability," RTA said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times.

"We (checked) the functionality of digital display screens that provide real-time information on bus arrivals and departures. We also deployed continuous cleaning and sanitisation patrols to maintain the shelters in line with public health and safety standards," added Shaikha Ahmad AlShaikh, director of buildings and facilities at RTA's corporate administrative support services sector.

The RTA also asked public to give feedback or make suggestions related to the air-conditioned shelters. This can be done through the Madinati service available on RTA Dubai app.