Dubai: 141 Bus Shelters Completed Across Key Locations Designated Spots For Wheelchair Users

Commuters in Dubai can breathe a sigh of relief as 141 bus shelters have come up across key locations in the city, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Sunday.

These bus shelters are part of the authority's plan to deliver 762 shelters across the bustling city by the end of 2025.

The newly installed shelters cater to multiple bus routes, with some accommodating over 10 routes per shelter. Once the project is complete, these shelters are expected to serve more than 182 million riders annually.

The project that is now 40 per cent complete, includes shelters designed with modern aesthetics and user-friendly features. The new design also takes into consideration the Dubai code for people of determination, including designated spaces for wheelchair users.

Meeting requirements

The locations for these new shelters were selected to address the needs of densely populated and vital areas. Construction began in areas with existing infrastructure to expedite progress and maximise the number of shelters available to bus users.

In addition to the air-conditioned shelters, shaded outdoor areas, advertising spaces, and information screens will be installed to display bus network maps, schedules, headway times, and other essential information and services for riders.

The bus shelters have been classified into four levels based on daily usage - primary shelters for locations with over 750 daily users, secondary shelters for 250 to 750 daily users, basic shelters for 100 to 250 daily users, and drop-off/pick-up shelters for fewer than 100 daily users.

