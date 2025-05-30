Efferent Labs Announces Patents In South Korea, Europe & Mexico, Expanding Global IP Protection For Cytocomm® Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Efferent Labs expands global IP with new patents in South Korea, Europe & Mexico, strengthening protection for its CytoComm® preclinical biosensor platform.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Efferent Labs , Inc., a preclinical-stage biodevice company specializing in in vivo cellular data collection, announced today the issuance of multiple international patents, including two South Korean patents (Patent No. 10-2759132 and Patent No. 10-2759311), a European patent (Patent No. 3410937) covering five additional countries, and a Mexican patent (Patent No. 420211). These newly granted patents significantly expand the global intellectual property protection for the company's CytoComm platform, a cutting-edge technology designed to transform preclinical research.With these latest additions, Efferent Labs holds 26 issued patents and has 28 pending applications across the United States and other international jurisdictions. This reflects its unwavering commitment to securing comprehensive protection for its innovative technologies.“The issuance of these South Korean, European and Mexican patents represents a pivotal step in our global expansion strategy,” said Bill Rader, CEO of Efferent Labs.“These patents provide critical protection for our CytoComm platform in key markets worldwide, allowing us to safeguard our groundbreaking innovations as we approach commercialization. We are proud to see our years of engineering and development work reflected in this growing intellectual property portfolio.”The company's intellectual property portfolio now includes 26 issued patents from the United States, South Korea, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Mexico and Australia. Efferent Labs also licenses three patents from the University of Rochester and actively pursues 28 additional patent applications worldwide.About Efferent LabsEfferent Labs, headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, SC, with operations in Buffalo, NY, is at the forefront of developing and commercializing the CytoCommimplantable biosensor platform. Designed for use in preclinical animal research, CytoComm significantly reduces research costs by over 25% while providing researchers with real-time cellular-level data. The company is on track to commercialize the CytoComm platform in 2025, marking a transformative step in preclinical research technology.# # #

