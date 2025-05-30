Imagesource And Honolulu Government Leaders Unite To Advance AI Strategy And Innovation At NEXUS Honolulu

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the enterprise automation company behind the ILINX® platform, hosted NEXUS Honolulu on May 2, brought together City and County of Honolulu technology leaders to explore the practical application of AI and intelligent automation across government services.

This invite-only event in downtown Honolulu provided a collaborative forum where government executives, department heads, and IT stakeholders worked alongside ImageSource experts to align AI capabilities with local priorities. The session focused on developing secure, achievable AI roadmaps that addressed both long-term strategy and near-term project execution.

"Government leaders in Hawaii are deeply committed to improving public services while protecting citizen data," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource. "NEXUS Honolulu helped surface ways AI can strengthen that mission by reducing manual burden, accelerating turnaround times, and delivering more impactful citizen services."

NEXUS attendees participated in interactive workshops and strategic discussions on:



AI Education, including how to leverage Domain Specific Language Models

Prioritizing projects for measurable impact and compliance alignment How to leverage the ILINX® platform to implement AI anywhere in a workflow

The event is part of the larger ImageSource NEXUS series , designed to empower organizations with frameworks for operational intelligence and AI adoption. Following similar successful engagements across Alaska, Washington, and Nevada, NEXUS Honolulu marked the first dedicated session in the Pacific region.

"Our goal with these events is to meet leaders where they are," said Rob Latham, Chief Solutions Officer at ImageSource. "Every agency has unique needs, and our job is to make the path to AI transformation practical, secure, and impactful."

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit , or call (360) 943-9273

