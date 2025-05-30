Real-World Deployments Signal AI Healthcare Is Ready For Scale - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at:

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) has reached a major milestone , having supported close to 1,500 research projects since its founding in 2015. These efforts include around 1,000 biopharma partnerships and nearly 500 provider-led initiatives using Tempus' diagnostics, datasets, and modeling tools. The company's biological modeling lab alone has contributed to over 60 research projects focused on therapy selection and drug discovery.

“From day one at Tempus , our mission has been to empower researchers with the data and insights they need to drive better outcomes,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus .“We have made significant progress toward that goal by delivering at a scale few others have achieved.”

With one of the largest libraries of multimodal data in healthcare, Tempus continues to scale its impact through AI-driven precision medicine.

An independent safety board has endorsed the continuation of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BTAI) pivotal Phase 3 SERENITY At-Home trial evaluating BXCL501 for agitation tied to bipolar disorders or schizophrenia.

“We are pleased with the favorable DSMB meeting outcome and are excited about the upcoming data readout for our first at-home trial with BXCL501,” said Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., CEO of BioXcel Therapeutics .“Results are intended to help support a potential sNDA submission for label expansion of IGALMI® in the at-home setting - a sizeable unmet medical need given there are no FDA -approved therapies for bipolar or schizophrenia-related agitation in this environment.”

The fully enrolled trial involves over 200 patients who self-administer treatment during agitation episodes, with safety data tracked over 12 weeks. More than 150 participants have already received multiple doses. Topline results are slated for release in the third quarter of 2025 and may inform a future regulatory submission.

Three subsidiaries under Healwell AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCPK: HWAIF) and WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) have been selected as winners in Canada Health Infoway's 2025 Vendor Innovation Program, making up nearly half of the total awardees. The selected projects-Pentavere, Intrahealth, and OceanMD-are focused on real-world interoperability solutions that improve clinical workflows and enhance access to actionable patient data.

“Intrahealth and Pentavere's recognition through the Vendor Innovation Program demonstrates the tremendous impact HEALWELL companies are having in the digital health landscape,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL .“Both companies are at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery with innovative solutions that enhance data-driven care coordination, streamline workflows, and empower clinicians to deliver better patient outcomes.”

Each initiative will be deployed across multiple provinces and settings, including rural and Indigenous communities.

“We are incredibly proud to see OceanMD, as part of WELLSTAR , recognized for its innovation in improving healthcare outcomes through digital technologies,” said Amir Javidan, CEO of WELLSTAR - a subsidiary of WELL Health that focuses on digital health innovation and owns OceanMD, one of the three selected projects in the Vendor Innovation Program.“This recognition is a testament to the exceptional work our team is doing in transforming patient care, and we are excited to see the impact this will have in clinical settings across Canada.”

This recognition highlights both companies' leadership in advancing digital healthcare infrastructure in Canada.

