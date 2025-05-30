Assam Tea Industry Faces Export Crisis Amid EU Chemical Ban
The Tea Research Association Tocklai (TRA Tocklai), the world's oldest and largest tea research body, has warned that the move could disrupt exports of nearly 40 million kilograms of Assam tea annually to the EU and UK.
The EU has lowered the Maximum Residue Level (MRL) for Thiamethoxam and Clothianidin to 0.05 ppm, effective March 2026. A similar restriction on Thiacloprid took effect in May. These chemicals are vital for pest control in Assam's tea gardens.
India exports about 53 million kgs of tea annually to the EU and UK, with Assam accounting for the bulk. European buyers, who typically stock tea for up to two years, fear compliance issues under the new rules.
TRA Tocklai, alongside the Tea Board and Indian government, has appealed to EU bodies for a phased transition and a five-year extension to adopt alternative pest control methods.
However, alternatives like Chlofenapyr and Flupyridifurone are not yet approved for use in tea by Indian authorities. German tea importer Thiele & Freese has also sought the Assam Chief Minister's help, warning that Assam tea - essential to traditional European blends like the UNESCO-listed East Frisian tea - is "in danger."
The Indian Embassy in Brussels is scheduled to meet EU officials in early June. A pending request for a three-year grace period underscores the urgency.
Without intervention, Assam could face major export losses, damaging both its economy and the global reputation of its iconic tea.
(KNN Bureau)
