UBQ Materials Launches New Plastic Alternative Made From Household Waste

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) UBQ Materials launches new 'sustainable' plastics range made from household waste

May 30, 2025 by Mai Tao

Materials science company UBQ Materials has launched UBQ Masterbatch – its new product portfolio that the company says is“set to transform manufacturing and supply chains” because the technology turns household waste into plastic.

As US landfills are projected to run out of capacity by 2036, UBQ Materials provides a solution to the looming waste crisis.

The patented process transforms mixed household waste – including organics and hard-to-recycle materials – into a plastic alternative used in a wide range of everyday goods, from flowerpots to building materials and beyond.

Producing UBQ Masterbatch can divert up to 95 percent of household waste that would otherwise be sent to landfills or incinerators.

Amid volatile markets and trade wars, UBQ Materials offers retailers and manufacturers a price-stable, risk-resilient plastic alternative that integrates seamlessly into existing production lines.

Albert Douer, chairman and CEO of UBQ Materials, says:“We're turning the world's most difficult waste into a manufacturing advantage.

“UBQ Masterbatch unlocks the ability to replace oil-based resins with a circular material made entirely from household waste, with no need to compromise on performance or process.

“This is more than sustainability – it's smart sourcing. There are no more excuses for relying on virgin materials when waste can do the job better.”

UBQ Materials has manufacturing facilities in Europe and plans to open a US facility soon. UBQ is shipped to manufacturing partners globally, such as Crescent Garden, who have products available in the US, Europe, and across Latin America.

Advancing supply chain transformation

With former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy and EU Commissioner Connie Hedegaard on its Advisory Board, UBQ Materials advances the circular economy as part of supply chain transformation.

UBQ Materials has worked with leading brands, including Mercedes-Benz, PepsiCo, and McDonald's, to advance their sustainability goals by incorporating UBQ material into their products.

The European Commission awarded UBQ Materials a €5 million grant from the Just Transition Fund to expand sustainable material solutions, like UBQ Masterbatch, and bring innovation to market faster.

The UBQ Masterbatch portfolio is unique because it can be combined with a range of polymers and is ideal for injection molding or shaping through molds. UBQ Masterbatch offers easy handling, excellent dispersion, cost competitiveness, and a negative carbon footprint.