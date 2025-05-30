Comau Partners With Global Leaders To Drive On-Demand And Sustainable Manufacturing

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Comau to collaborate with multiple companies to develop on-demand manufacturing

May 30, 2025 by Mai Tao

Comau has agreed to collaborate with multiple industry-leading companies, at an international level, addressing the need for affordable automation to drive advanced on-demand manufacturing applications.

The collaborations are aimed at numerous sectors, from automotive, naval and aerospace to energy, microfactories, mold & tooling, construction and beyond.

By accelerating automation for advanced manufacturing everywhere, Comau now delivers truly on-demand, just-in-time production when and where it is needed, fully supporting reshoring initiatives and sustainable manufacturing models.

This subsequently allows manufacturers to optimize material usage, reduce waste, and enhance overall production efficiency, in perfect alignment with the market's growing demand for sustainable, low-impact solutions.

Giacomo Del Panta, chief customer management officer of Comau, says:“Comau's strategy of entering new market sectors to meet the increasing demand for advanced manufacturing technologies is being accelerated through a series of important collaborations with leading partners and customers across various industries.

“This approach exemplifies our dedication to innovation and marks an important step in our broader journey toward global growth.”

The first collaborations include:

CEAD , which leverages Comau robotic arm technology integrated into its Flexbot system, to help companies all over the globe in revolutionizing their manufacturing processes by delivering large format thermoplastic composite 3D printing solutions.

The company offers both standard and custom configurations, seamlessly integrating subtractive manufacturing techniques.

CEAD enables customers across industries to 3D print large-scale applications, including entire boat hulls, and supports them in building microfactories that are strategically placed around the globe.

KraussMaffei Group is a leading manufacturer of machines and systems for producing and processing plastics and rubber. Its comprehensive portfolio includes solutions for injection molding, extrusion, reaction process machinery, and additive manufacturing.

With both standardized and customized product, process, digital, and service solutions, KraussMaffei delivers sustainable added value across the entire value chain of its customers.

Prima Additive by Sodick , designs, manufactures, and distributes cutting-edge industrial systems globally, meeting the evolving demands of key sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and energy.

With a comprehensive portfolio encompassing the two main laser-based additive manufacturing technologies as well as advanced laser solution, Prima Additive drives innovation through strong, strategic partnerships.

Comau and Prima Additive have joined forces to showcase the advantages of dual-layer laser cladding having developed a high-speed, fully automated brake disc coating system.

Titomic is a world leader in cold spray technology, enabling large scale additive manufacturing, coatings, and repairs utilising novel and high-performance materials.

Leveraging integrated cold spray systems, advanced software, and featuring Comau robotics, Titomic is bringing about new manufacturing capabilities for aerospace, defence, and beyond.