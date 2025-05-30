Biomednewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Reports Q1 Revenue Growth Driven By CDMO Contracts, Net Loss Narrows

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SCNI) reported first quarter 2025 financial results, posting $586K in revenue, up from zero in the prior-year period, reflecting continued expansion of its CDMO business. R&D expenses declined to $1.3M from $1.6M, while marketing, general and administrative costs held steady at $500K. The company recorded a $1.6M net loss, improving from a $2.2M loss in Q1 2024, aided by reduced R&D and financial expenses. Cash and equivalents totaled $1M at quarter-end, down from $2M a year earlier.

Scinai is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units. One is focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, de-risked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (“NanoAbs”) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs. The second business unit is a boutique CDMO providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical GMP manufacturing, and preclinical and clinical trial design and execution services to early stage biotech companies. For more information, visit the company's website at .

