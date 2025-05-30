Rockbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Announces Leadership Transition As Montauban Project Nears Production

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) announced a strategic leadership transition aligned with its push toward near-term gold and silver production at the Montauban Project in Quebec. As construction advances and the company executes its dual-track strategy-reprocessing historical tailings and district-scale exploration-ESGold is restructuring leadership to support the next phase of operational growth. The company is in advanced discussions with a senior executive to help drive this evolution and expects to share updates soon. Brad Kitchen will no longer serve as President, and ESGold has no plans to appoint a successor to the role at this time.

To view the full press release, visit

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Austin, Texas

RocksAndStocks

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN