Miningnewsbreaks Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Closes $1 Million Private Placement With HCI

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Platinum Group Metals (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) has closed a US$1.008 million non-brokered private placement with major shareholder Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited (“HCI”) via its subsidiary Deepkloof Limited. The transaction, completed May 29, 2025, involved the issuance of 800,000 common shares at US$1.26 per share, restoring HCI's ownership to 26%. Proceeds will support pre-construction and engineering work at the Waterberg Project in South Africa, along with general corporate purposes. As HCI is a related party, the deal qualifies for exemptions under MI 61-101 and was negotiated on an expedited basis.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit .

