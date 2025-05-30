Rhombus Power Launches 'Haven AI' To Save Lives From Wildfire's Fury

- Ahvish RoyPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the escalating battle against devastating wildfires, a Silicon Valley enterprise has developed a new product providing AI-powered predictive decision support in real time, enabling a paradigm shift from reactive crisis to proactive protection.Haven AI, developed by Rhombus Power, and Team Ember, is an indispensable shield against fire's fury, a claim rigorously validated by the world's most prestigious wildfire innovation competition.“We can use AI to detect fires before they become infernos - before another grieving mother has to say the four words that haunt our team:“I miss my children.” said Ahvish Roy Team Lead of Team Ember, and founder of a brand new startup called Arx, Inc. whose mission is to prepare and protect communities from natural disasters.A fire doubles in size every 3-5 minutes under ideal conditions. Traditional fire detection systems at best provide conflicting warning and at worst fail when needed most. These systems might identify fires hours after ignition, by which time a manageable threat has become an unstoppable force. This delay has dire human consequences: families making terrifying choices, first responders racing blindly into danger, and communities repeatedly reduced to ash.From 350 teams worldwide competing to end destructive wildfires, only 5 made it through the rigorous global testing and evaluation of the Millennium X-Prize challenge, including Team Ember's Haven AI. Haven AI stands among this elite group, proof of Haven AI's revolutionary potential.Haven AI transforms wildfire response into proactive protection, offering real-time detection within minutes of ignition, not hours. It unites the power of satellite imagery, ground sensors, and social media intelligence for unparalleled coverage, eliminating dangerous false alarms while catching real threats faster than ever before. Haven AI's physics-informed AI forecasts fire spread with precision, guiding first responders to optimal resource placement and providing families with trustworthy, data-driven evacuation guidance. By galvanizing command and breaking down communication silos, Haven AI ensures a perfectly orchestrated rescue mission.As wildfire season approaches for much of the United States, Rhombus Power stands ready with Haven AI to help local governments combat destructive wildfires.##

