UN Declares Gaza The Most Food-Insecure Place In The World

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The United Nations has identified Gaza as the most food-insecure region globally, with 100 percent of its population at risk of famine.



UN spokesperson Jens Laerke from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated during a press conference in Geneva that Gaza is the only region where the entire population faces a 100-percent risk of famine.



Photo by AFP

Laerke highlighted the significant difficulties the UN faces in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, which Israeli forces have allowed only in limited quantities following an intense blockade imposed since early March, before resuming attacks on the enclave.

Although Israel has permitted 900 aid trucks since the partial lifting of the blockade, only 600 have reached Gaza's unloading area, with only a fraction of their cargo making it into the besieged territory due to security restrictions.





Laerke described the limited number of aid trucks as merely a drop in the ocean compared to the immense humanitarian needs.



He added that the operational constraints on aid distribution have made Gaza one of the most obstructed humanitarian relief efforts-not just today, but in modern history.