Channel Islands Pictures Announces Partnership With Nvidia To Introduce Agentic Television

Powerful AI Television Agents - Partnership between Channel Islands and Nvidia

- Ross CooperSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agentic TV is here. Channel Islands announces its partnership with Nvidia to power in-home television systems that manage the universe of streaming services with AI Agents.Agentic Television means users can now speak to their television sets to launch AI Agents (behind the scenes) that provide the best programming at the lowest cost. An example of a spoken command is: "Play 12 of the best Christmas movies". The Agentic TV system will empower AI Agents to search, identify, register (if necessary) and then play 12 of the best Christmas movies of all time. These powerful AI Agents are capable of crafting workable plans, carrying out these plans, making payments, and learning from the experience. AI Agents are fully capable of writing all software code that might be needed to accomplish the assignment.In addition, AI Agents are empowered to predict future media needs and then register, cancel and otherwise navigate streaming services to provide ideal shows for any time of the day or night.Nvidia – based in Santa Clara, California is providing its Jetson Orin Nano technology to be used within the Agentic TV set-top-box. The Jetson Orin Nano is a compact, powerful computer designed for edge AI applications. Channel Islands and Nvidia are technology partners by way of Nvidia's Inception Partnership Program.Channel Islands Pictures, Inc. – based in San Diego, California leverages the processing power of Nvidia to roll-out its patented Agentic TV to millions of homes. Due to the computational intensity of AI systems, the power of Nvidia is required to synchronize libraries of AI agents (internal and external) to transform television as never before.The Problem to be solved – Today's streaming media services require management and significant searching efforts from their users. Although these routines have become familiar, they are now antiquated and in need of an overhaul. In addition, costs often spiral out of control when users forget to cancel unused services or otherwise don't pay attention to billing cycles.The Solution – AI has already proven itself to be perfect for in-home television viewing, as newly introduced AI agents (running on Large Language Models like ChatGPT) continuously improve television viewing experiences while reducing costs whenever possible.Agentic TV Queues – Agentic TV technology allows users to speak to their TV sets regarding the programming they would like to receive (now or in the future) to create queues (or lists) of shows that are then made available by AI Agents. A user can speak something like: "Play all Mission Impossible movies in order". A queue of all Mission Impossible movies is created and prominently displayed on the screen. Users can then play, save, or otherwise edit these queues as desired. These queues can optionally be sent to friends and family members who may want to share media experiences. TV Queues are expected to become wildly popular among households powered by Agentic TV.Background –Channel Islands Pictures, Inc. was incorporated shortly after the sale of the founders' encryption/watermarking company Verimatrix, in 2019 ($150 Million). The team has spent the last 3 years focusing on the introduction of Agentic Technologies for worldwide television viewing. Today, Channel Islands has a portfolio of ten patent disclosures for Agentic Television including a global Agentic Media Infrastructure. Channel Islands' partnership with Nvidia promises to proliferate Agentic Television within a short period of time. Visit the website link below for details or use the contact information for questions.

