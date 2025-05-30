MENAFN - PR Newswire) With decades of combined experience in healthcare, technology, and enterprise software, Skypoint's expanded leadership team brings the operational expertise and strategic vision needed to advance the company's mission: empowering healthcare organizations to reduce provider burnout and enable better healthcare outcomes through unified data and AI agents.

Skypoint Announces Key Executive Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Healthcare AI

Rob MacNaughton , most recently CEO of Calibrate, joins Skypoint as President and COO. A seasoned executive with deep roots in healthcare and technology, Rob has led successful ventures across startup and enterprise landscapes, including pivotal roles at Curve Health, NurseGrid, and Redesign Health. At Calibrate, Rob expanded its position as the world's leading weight/obesity condition management provider. A Harvard MBA and Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEO, Rob will oversee Skypoint's operational strategy and execution.

Jaime Muirhead joins as Chief Revenue Officer following successful tenures at ZoomInfo and RingLead, where he played key roles in scaling go-to-market teams and driving sustained revenue growth. Jaime is a strategic leader known for solving complex business challenges with clarity and focus, leveraging his deep background in data intelligence, SaaS growth, and enterprise sales to bridge the gap between AI innovation and real-world business outcomes.

Kishore Bhattacharjee , as Chief Technology Officer, brings nearly 20 years of experience leading engineering teams at Cambia Health Solutions, Zoom+Care, NAVIS, and Bayer. He has a proven track record of building scalable healthtech platforms and fostering high-performance teams. Kishore's technical expertise and extensive background across both enterprise healthcare systems and agile healthtech environments equips Skypoint with deep domain expertise and a strategic, solution-oriented approach to engineering leadership.

"At Skypoint, we know that transforming healthcare with AI requires more than just siloed applications. It calls for a renewed perspective on strategy and governance," said Tisson Mathew, CEO of Skypoint. "Too often, AI is approached as a series of disconnected initiatives. True impact happens when solutions are grounded in organization-wide priorities and workflows. That's why we're excited to welcome Rob, Jaime, and Kishore: their combined expertise strengthens our ability to help healthcare organizations align AI with their most critical use cases, accelerate time to value, and deliver measurable outcomes."

