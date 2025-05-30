Ringconn Smart Ring With Sleep Apnea Monitoring Launches At Target

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As one of the most trusted retail brands in the U.S, Target operates over 1,950 stores nationwide and serves millions of customers through its industry-leading omnichannel platform. With its powerful distribution network and reputation for curating high-quality products, Target provides brands with exceptional market access and consumer engagement opportunities. This collaboration enables RingConn to leverage Target's vast physical and digital footprint, ensuring premium accessibility for customers across the country.

Since its establishment, RingConn has strategically focused on the U.S. market while maintaining a global presence, having served over 200,000 customers worldwide. The brand has established its positioning through sleep health monitoring. Additionally, RingConn continues to enhance its offerings in fitness tracking and women's health, establishing itself as a comprehensive wellness solution. The availability of RingConn products through Target's online platform provides consumers with additional purchase options for these wearable devices. RingConn anticipates bringing this successful collaboration into Target's offline stores in future, enabling customers to directly interact with and experience its technology in person.

The RingConn Gen 2 Smart Ring, now available at Target, was launched in late 2024 and broke a Kickstarter category record with $4.4 million in crowdfunding. It's the world's first smart ring to offer sleep apnea monitoring. Besides, the Gen 2 holds several technical distinctions:



Lightest available model at 2-3 grams, and thinnest profile in its category at 2mm

Extended battery life of 10-12 days Cross-platform compatibility (Android/iOS) with no subscription fees

To ensure optimal customer experience, Target shoppers can first order a sizing kit to determine their perfect fit before purchasing the smart ring. This strategic retail partnership represents a significant milestone in RingConn's mission to bring advanced, user-friendly health technology to mainstream consumers through Target.

Visit to explore the RingConn Collection.

About RingConn

Established in 2021, RingConn is a leading personal health technology company dedicated to creating innovative products and services that transform the experience of maintaining personal wellness. Guided by the principle of "Hardware + Software + Services," RingConn aims to provide unique products and services for people's health.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE RingConn LLC