CRMLS Partners With Lundy, Inc. To Launch Navigator Across All Internal Departments

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), the nation's most distinguished MLS, is proud to announce the organization-wide launch of Navigator, an AI-powered internal support tool developed by Lundy, Inc. This latest initiative builds on CRMLS's ongoing partnership with Lundy, which began with the implementation of the Finding Homes platform. Now, CRMLS is taking a strategic step to streamline operations, centralize knowledge, and enhance efficiency by deploying Navigator across all departments.

Unlike conventional chatbots, Navigator is built exclusively for MLSs and associations to modernize their internal operations. By adopting Navigator, CRMLS reinforces its reputation as an industry leader in innovation and underscores a broader trend across the industry: the move toward more intelligent support systems that increase productivity without compromising accuracy.

Navigator's flexible architecture ensures each department at CRMLS receives tailored workflows:

Compliance: Staff can instantly surface relevant sections of rulebooks and fine schedules to maintain consistency and speed in handling violations.

Customer Support: Teams can find answers to frequently asked questions, locate internal protocols for handling support tickets, and escalate issues based on standardized workflows.

Membership: Staff gain faster access to onboarding protocols, association policies, and support procedures.

Training & Education: Facilitators can use Navigator as a live reference tool during internal trainings or simulate real-world support scenarios.

Marketing & Communications: Teams can quickly locate approved language, brand assets, or campaign guidelines.

By focusing on internal operational support, CRMLS is maximizing Navigator's strengths: fast access to deep institutional knowledge, uniform communication across offices, and significantly reduced search time for internal staff.

Lundy, Inc. continues to work closely with CRMLS to support training and change management during this rollout, ensuring each team is equipped to leverage Navigator to its full potential.

"Impeccable communications start from inside the organization, then outward. I've been impressed with how Lundy has been able to leverage AI, and Navigator will be a next-level tool to have at our disposal," said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. "With our large number of participating AORs along with their members, we're always busy providing services, so streamlining internal operations will stand to benefit our entire userbase."

"Our partnership with CRMLS reflects a shared vision for how real estate organizations should operate," says CEO Justin Lundy. "By deploying Navigator across every department, CRMLS sets a new benchmark for efficiency, accuracy, and innovation-sending a clear signal to the industry that the future belongs to those who invest in smarter, purpose-built systems."

About Lundy, Inc.

Lundy, Inc. is redefining real estate support with voice and AI-powered tools built specifically for MLSs and associations. Its flagship platforms, including Navigator, are trusted by industry leaders to deliver consistent, scalable, and intelligent service to both staff and members.

About CRMLS

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit href="" rel="nofollow" crml .

Media Contact: Art Carter, [email protected]

SOURCE California Regional MLS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED