Crowe Appoints John Kurkowski Managing Partner Of Audit & Assurance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The leadership transition will take place over the course of the next year, allowing for a seamless handoff as Kurkowski and Cama work closely together through the end of the firm's fiscal year 2026.

"John is a seasoned and respected leader whose deep audit expertise, client relationships, and strategic perspective make him the ideal person to lead our Audit & Assurance business into the future," said Crowe CEO Steven Strammello. "His understanding of the current market dynamics and how the role of auditors continues to evolve will be instrumental as we execute on our Crowe strategy."

Kurkowski is a 23-year veteran of Crowe and currently serves as Private Equity Industry Leader and several of the firm's public company audit clients. He also served on the Crowe Board of Directors and is recognized for his leadership both within the firm and across the market.

"Audit & Assurance is the foundation of our business and central to Crowe's reputation for quality and trust," Strammello added. "Wendy has carried that torch and helped ensure we meet that standard for the past five years, and under John's leadership, we are well positioned to further build on that strong foundation as the profession continues to transform."

The firm's strategic succession plan reflects its ongoing focus on audit quality, innovation, and growth in the dynamic professional services landscape.

Kurkowski has more than 30 years of experience conducting audits and reviews and providing financial advisory services to privately held and publicly traded clients in manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. Prior to joining Crowe in 2002, he was a partner at Arthur Andersen, where he served clients in the consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, distribution, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare industries.

Kurkowski is a graduate of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Illinois Society of Certified Public Accountants.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting and consulting firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit, tax and consulting services to public and private entities. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

LinkedIn: Crowe

SOURCE Crowe LLP