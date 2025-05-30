Pacifica Hotels Announces Eleven Properties To Earn Prestigious Surfrider Foundation Ocean Friendly Restaurants Status

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacifica Hotels, a leading owner and operator of boutique hotels on the Pacific Coast, is thrilled to announce that restaurants at eleven properties have been designated Ocean Friendly Restaurants by the Surfrider Foundation. Surfrider's program highlights restaurants that are committed to making sustainable choices for the ocean and coasts.

“We are honored to partner with the Surfrider Foundation and to be recognized through their Ocean Friendly Restaurants program,” shared Scott Roby, President at Pacifica Hotels.“Protecting our oceans and beaches aligns perfectly with Pacifica Hotels' commitment to environmental stewardship. By implementing sustainable practices across several of our hotel restaurants, we aim to inspire our guests and community to join us in safeguarding our beautiful coastlines for future generations.”

Pacifica Hotels has integrated a variety of sustainable initiatives to achieve Ocean Friendly Restaurant recognition. Across multiple properties, Pacifica Hotels has eliminated polystyrene use, reduced single-use plastics, provided reusable alternatives, and prioritized recycling and composting efforts. These steps are part of a larger corporate sustainability strategy that includes energy conservation, water reduction, and support for local coastal communities. Pacifica Hotels' eleven participating properties include The Belamar Hotel Manhattan Beach, Jamaica Bay Inn, Wayfarer Downtown LA, The Wayfarer San Luis Obispo, Seacliff Inn, Marina Del Rey Hotel, Sandcastle Hotel on the Beach, Oceanpoint Ranch, King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort, Springhill Suites, and Cambria Hotel Templeton - Paso Robles.

“We are thrilled to welcome eleven of Pacifica Hotels' properties into Surfrider's Ocean Friendly Restaurants program,” said CJ O'Brien Weddle, Surfrider's Ocean Friendly Programs Manager.“Their commitment to sustainable business practices not only sets a strong example for the hospitality industry but also empowers travelers and locals alike to make a positive impact. We estimate Pacifica Hotels' Ocean Friendly Restaurants will serve over 400,000 single-use plastic-free meals a year. By choosing to dine at Pacifica Hotels, guests directly contribute to protecting our environment.”

The Surfrider Foundation's Ocean Friendly Restaurants program first launched in 2013 and quickly expanded throughout Southern California, Hawai ʻ i, and across the nation. Each Ocean Friendly Restaurant follows a set of criteria to reduce plastic pollution. The goal of the program is to build an inclusive community of eco-conscious restaurants and patrons that supports a healthy lifestyle for all people and for the planet - increasing awareness, driving behavior change, and protecting clean water and healthy beaches for the future. To learn more about Surfrider's Ocean Friendly Restaurants program or to find a nearby restaurant or business, visit surfrider.org/ofr .

For more information on Pacifica Hotels, please visit .

About Pacifica Hotels:

Pacifica Hotels was formed in 1993 to consolidate the hospitality operations of Invest West Financial Corporation, which has been involved in the acquisition, development, refurbishing and operating of quality hotel properties and other commercial real estate properties for nearly 30 years. Today, Pacifica Hotels is the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels on the Pacific coast. Pacifica Hotels' independent and flagged properties in key California cities from San Diego to San Francisco, as well as Hawaii, feature outstanding locations, AAA 3 and 4-diamond ratings, upgraded amenities and high standards of guest service. For complete hotel descriptions and reservations, please visit .

About the Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves, and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists, and members, with more than 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 900 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at .

CONTACT:

Ballantines PR

...