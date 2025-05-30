Azul Receives Court Approvals To Move Forward With Accelerated Transformation Process For The Future, Together With Its Strategic Partners

Company operations and sales continue as usual, honoring all tickets, loyalty points, travel packages and Customer benefits

Secures approval to access debtor-in-possession financing to bolster liquidity during restructuring

Reaffirms commitment to safely connecting Brazil with Customer service of excellence

SÃO PAULO, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AZUL S.A. (B3: AZUL4; NYSE: AZUL ) ("Azul" or "Company"), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and destinations, announced today that following a successful First Day Hearing, it received interim court approvals for all of its "First Day" motions related to the Company's voluntary Chapter 11 petitions filed in the United States on May 28, 2025.

Among other relief, the Court granted approval for the Company to immediately access US$250 million of its US$1.6 billion debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing. This financing, combined with other Court approvals and revenue generated from Azul's ongoing operations, will provide sufficient liquidity to support the continued, uninterrupted operations as the Company works to transform its financial future.

"The Court's approval of all of our first day motions marks a pivotal milestone in positioning Azul for long-term success," said John Rodgerson, Chief Executive Officer of Azul. "These approvals, along with the strong support of our key financial stakeholders, including United Airlines, American Airlines, and AerCap, enable us to continue our accelerated transformation plan for the future. This process will allow Azul to significantly reduce its leverage and continue to generate cash, putting it on par with its global partners."

The "Second Day" hearing to consider the Company's requested relief on a final basis is currently scheduled for July 9, 2025 at 2:00 pm ET.

Additional Information

Stakeholders seeking specific information about Azul's Chapter 11 case can visit its dedicated website at . For case and claims information, please visit or call (833) 888-8055 (toll-free) or (949) 556-3896 (international).

The Company is supported by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, White & Case LLP, and Pinheiro Neto Advogados as legal counsel; FTI Consulting as financial advisor; Guggenheim Securities, LLC as investment banker; SkyWorks Capital LLC as fleet advisor; and FTI Consulting, C Street Advisory Group, and MassMedia as strategic communications advisors. The Participating Lenders are supported by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Mattos Filho as legal counsel and PJT Partners as investment banker. United Airlines is supported by Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP and Sidley Austin LLP as legal counsel and Barclays Investment Bank as investment banker. American Airlines is supported by Latham & Watkins LLP as legal counsel. AerCap is supported by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP as legal counsel.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL ), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 900 daily flights to over 150 destinations. With an operating fleet of over 200 aircrafts and more than 15,000 Crewmembers, the Company has a network of 300 non-stop routes. Azul was named by Cirium (leading aviation data analysis company) as the most on-time airline in the world in 2023. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian flag carrier earned the number one ranking in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information, access .

SOURCE Azul S.A.

