Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Urogen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired UroGen Pharma Ltd. ("EuroGen" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: URGN) securities between July 27, 2023 and May 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the"Class Period").

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UroGen's ENVISION clinical study for UGN-102 was not designed to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness of UGN-102 because it lacked a concurrent control arm; (ii) as a result, UroGen would have difficulty demonstrating that the duration of response endpoint was attributable to UGN-102; (iii) UroGen failed to heed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (“FDA”) warnings about the study design used to support a new drug application (“NDA”) for UGN-102; and (iv) as a result, there was a substantial risk that the NDA for UGN-102 would not be approved.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of EuroGen should contact the Firm prior to the July 28, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .

