Mortgageresearch Relaunches As Mortgage Research Network Under New Leadership And Expanded Mission
COLUMBIA, Mo., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MortgageResearch, a trusted resource for mortgage and housing information, has officially rebranded from Mortgage Research Center to Mortgage Research Network to reflect a broader editorial focus, a new multi-channel content strategy and a commitment to helping consumers make smart homeownership decisions.
The rebrand follows a transfer of the operations of the website MortgageResearch from Mortgage Research Center, LLC to Three Creeks Media. The Mortgage Research Center business itself remains fully operational at its new home, MortgageResearchCenter , while MortgageResearch joins Three Creeks Media, a company known for its consumer-first approach to personal finance, mortgage and veteran-focused education. Three Creeks Media also owns TheMilitaryWallet and Veteran .
Along with the new name, Mortgage Research Network unveiled a refreshed website, updated branding and a new logo that better represents its mission: to provide consumers with high-quality, accessible information on affordable homeownership.
" Our mission is to give everyone who wants to own a home a fair shot at doing so, " said Tim Lucas , lead analyst and editor of the site. "As someone with over a decade of hands-on experience helping people buy and refinance homes, I know that actionable advice at the right time can make all the difference. The new MortgageResearch aims to be that confidant for those who haven't yet found a trusted professional or simply want a second opinion."
The transformation expands the site's scope from news-focused content to a comprehensive platform offering:
-
Housing market news and analysis
Real estate data studies
Mortgage and credit education
Qualification guides
Interactive tools like mortgage calculators
Advice from loan professionals and experienced housing journalists
Mortgage Research Network has also launched a new YouTube channel , along with Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, to meet audiences where they are and simplify complex real estate topics through easy-to-understand, engaging content.
The rebrand and digital expansion are part of Three Creeks Media's broader mission to empower consumers with trustworthy, useful information about mortgages, personal finance and veteran benefits.
For more information, visit .
