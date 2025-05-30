Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mortgageresearch Relaunches As Mortgage Research Network Under New Leadership And Expanded Mission


2025-05-30 11:31:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBIA, Mo., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MortgageResearch, a trusted resource for mortgage and housing information, has officially rebranded from Mortgage Research Center to Mortgage Research Network to reflect a broader editorial focus, a new multi-channel content strategy and a commitment to helping consumers make smart homeownership decisions.

The rebrand follows a transfer of the operations of the website MortgageResearch from Mortgage Research Center, LLC to Three Creeks Media. The Mortgage Research Center business itself remains fully operational at its new home, MortgageResearchCenter , while MortgageResearch joins Three Creeks Media, a company known for its consumer-first approach to personal finance, mortgage and veteran-focused education. Three Creeks Media also owns TheMilitaryWallet and Veteran .

Along with the new name, Mortgage Research Network unveiled a refreshed website, updated branding and a new logo that better represents its mission: to provide consumers with high-quality, accessible information on affordable homeownership.

" Our mission is to give everyone who wants to own a home a fair shot at doing so, " said Tim Lucas , lead analyst and editor of the site. "As someone with over a decade of hands-on experience helping people buy and refinance homes, I know that actionable advice at the right time can make all the difference. The new MortgageResearch aims to be that confidant for those who haven't yet found a trusted professional or simply want a second opinion."

The transformation expands the site's scope from news-focused content to a comprehensive platform offering:

  • Housing market news and analysis
  • Real estate data studies
  • Mortgage and credit education
  • Qualification guides
  • Interactive tools like mortgage calculators
  • Advice from loan professionals and experienced housing journalists

Mortgage Research Network has also launched a new YouTube channel , along with Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, to meet audiences where they are and simplify complex real estate topics through easy-to-understand, engaging content.

The rebrand and digital expansion are part of Three Creeks Media's broader mission to empower consumers with trustworthy, useful information about mortgages, personal finance and veteran benefits.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Mortgage Research Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN30052025003732001241ID1109616404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search