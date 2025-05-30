Buff City Soap Appoints Enrique Ramirez As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ramirez joined Buff City Soap in March 2022 and has been instrumental in leading the continued growth of the brand through his role as President & CFO while serving alongside Mr. Lively and the Board of Directors. Ramirez too brings extensive multi-unit franchise experience leading various disciplines for 12+ years at Yum! Brands' Pizza Hut, including Global Chief Financial Officer, Chief Growth Officer and most recently General Manager for Latin America & Iberia.

"I'm honored to take on the role of CEO and continue partnering with our incredible franchisees, our support center staff, and our Board of Directors," said Ramirez. "Buff City Soap is a truly special and differentiated brand that uniquely blends customization with plant-based ingredients and incredible scents in handmade products."

Buff City Soap has experienced rapid growth as consumers are drawn to its differentiated, high-quality offering of plant-based soaps, laundry, bath and body products, which are handmade daily in each store's Soap Makery. The Company and its franchisees now operate 240 stores in 30 states with a rapidly growing eCommerce business fulfilled by local makeries nearest guests' homes across the country. This both reduces shipping costs for guests and ensures freshly handmade personal and home care products are made as close to locally as possible.

"It's been a privilege to lead Buff City Soap for the last 2.5 years and I'm excited to focus on my role as Executive Chairman and my five franchise makeries. I'm thrilled for Enrique and look forward to our continued partnership on the future of Buff," said Lively about his future plans with the company.

About Buff City Soap

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 240+ stores and 30 states. Buff City Soap's delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade plant-based soaps, laundry, bath and body products are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 100 "Best of the New" franchise rankings. For more information visit the Buff City Soap website: .

