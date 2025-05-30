Buff City Soap Appoints Enrique Ramirez As Chief Executive Officer
"I'm honored to take on the role of CEO and continue partnering with our incredible franchisees, our support center staff, and our Board of Directors," said Ramirez. "Buff City Soap is a truly special and differentiated brand that uniquely blends customization with plant-based ingredients and incredible scents in handmade products."
Buff City Soap has experienced rapid growth as consumers are drawn to its differentiated, high-quality offering of plant-based soaps, laundry, bath and body products, which are handmade daily in each store's Soap Makery. The Company and its franchisees now operate 240 stores in 30 states with a rapidly growing eCommerce business fulfilled by local makeries nearest guests' homes across the country. This both reduces shipping costs for guests and ensures freshly handmade personal and home care products are made as close to locally as possible.
"It's been a privilege to lead Buff City Soap for the last 2.5 years and I'm excited to focus on my role as Executive Chairman and my five franchise makeries. I'm thrilled for Enrique and look forward to our continued partnership on the future of Buff," said Lively about his future plans with the company.
About Buff City Soap
Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2018, Buff City Soap continues its rapid growth trajectory across 240+ stores and 30 states. Buff City Soap's delightfully smelling and uniquely handmade plant-based soaps, laundry, bath and body products are disrupting the retail beauty and consumer goods categories, and Buff City Soap was recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 100 "Best of the New" franchise rankings. For more information visit the Buff City Soap website: .
Media Contacts
Buff City Soap
Chad Brizendine
[email protected]
SOURCE Buff City Soap
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment