HH Chemical Launches BIODEX® -- The World's First Fully Integrated Bio-Based Materials Brand Tackling Multi-Industry Challenges Through Innovation
SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Chemical has officially launched BIODEX® , the world's first bio-based materials brand offering a fully integrated solution across the entire value chain-from renewable raw materials to finished consumer products. This breakthrough platform establishes a closed-loop ecosystem, enabling seamless integration from green sourcing to end-use applications.
The BIODEX® product portfolio spans high-performance monomers, elastomers, polymer chips, fibers, functional fabrics, and customizable garments-empowering industries to pursue a future where sustainability and performance go hand in hand.
With three defining advantages- greener, softer, and more elastic - BIODEX® supports a wide range of applications across textiles and apparel, automotive, aerospace, personal care, and biomedical sectors. The brand introduces a new era of sustainable living that balances advanced functionality with elevated aesthetics, helping accelerate the global transition toward greener manufacturing and healthier consumption.
Next-Generation Performance with Verified Environmental Gains
BIODEX® outperforms conventional synthetic fibers in softness, elasticity, breathability, and shape retention-while delivering a dramatic environmental advantage. Compared to petroleum-based nylon polymers, BIODEX® reduces carbon emissions by up to 73% during production and is fully recyclable at the end of its lifecycle, establishing a new industry benchmark for balancing performance with sustainability.
"The launch of BIODEX® represents a major breakthrough in bio-based materials science and reflects our deep commitment to global consumer well-being and environmental stewardship under the ESG framework," said Leo Wang , Co-Founder and General Manager of HH Chemical, in an interview with the Singapore Economic Development Board.
Advancing Material Solutions for Complex, Long-Standing Needs
BIODEX® is already disrupting traditional product categories through material innovation. For instance, conventional foam used in women's lingerie and swimwear has long posed health and environmental concerns due to potential toxic emissions during manufacturing and disposal. BIODEX® offers a safer, more breathable, fully recyclable, and cost-efficient alternative-designed for women of all skin tones and cultural backgrounds seeking comfort without compromise.
Bridging the Lab-to-Market Gap Through Global Scientific Collaboration
BIODEX® was developed through a joint research initiative between HH Chemical and the National University of Singapore (NUS) , under the SINERGY (Singapore Consortium for Synthetic Biology) . Leveraging palm oil byproducts and HH Chemical's proprietary biosynthesis platform, the BIODEX® series was patented and scaled for commercial production in 2023 .
Now, BIODEX® is expanding into high-value segments including healthcare, sustainable packaging , and eco-industrial materials , aligning with the global circular economy and empowering partners to transform their product portfolios through green innovation.
As global momentum toward carbon neutrality intensifies, BIODEX® aims to serve as a catalyst for change-connecting research, manufacturing, and consumer ecosystems through material science to drive a more efficient, sustainable, and environmentally responsible future.
About HH Chemical
HH Chemical is a global leader in bio-based materials innovation. The company offers end-to-end capabilities across the bio-based value chain-from monomer and polymer R&D and manufacturing to commercial applications and ESG-driven solutions. Its proprietary PDO (1,3- Propanediol) and PTT (polytrimethylene terephthalate) platforms are fully commercialized and deployed at scale.
Website:
SOURCE HH CHEMICALWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment