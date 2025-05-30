HH Chemical Launches BIODEX® -- The World's First Fully Integrated Bio-Based Materials Brand Tackling Multi-Industry Challenges Through Innovation

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Chemical has officially launched BIODEX® , the world's first bio-based materials brand offering a fully integrated solution across the entire value chain-from renewable raw materials to finished consumer products. This breakthrough platform establishes a closed-loop ecosystem, enabling seamless integration from green sourcing to end-use applications.

The BIODEX® product portfolio spans high-performance monomers, elastomers, polymer chips, fibers, functional fabrics, and customizable garments-empowering industries to pursue a future where sustainability and performance go hand in hand.

With three defining advantages- greener, softer, and more elastic - BIODEX® supports a wide range of applications across textiles and apparel, automotive, aerospace, personal care, and biomedical sectors. The brand introduces a new era of sustainable living that balances advanced functionality with elevated aesthetics, helping accelerate the global transition toward greener manufacturing and healthier consumption.

Next-Generation Performance with Verified Environmental Gains

BIODEX® outperforms conventional synthetic fibers in softness, elasticity, breathability, and shape retention-while delivering a dramatic environmental advantage. Compared to petroleum-based nylon polymers, BIODEX® reduces carbon emissions by up to 73% during production and is fully recyclable at the end of its lifecycle, establishing a new industry benchmark for balancing performance with sustainability.

"The launch of BIODEX® represents a major breakthrough in bio-based materials science and reflects our deep commitment to global consumer well-being and environmental stewardship under the ESG framework," said Leo Wang , Co-Founder and General Manager of HH Chemical, in an interview with the Singapore Economic Development Board.

Advancing Material Solutions for Complex, Long-Standing Needs

BIODEX® is already disrupting traditional product categories through material innovation. For instance, conventional foam used in women's lingerie and swimwear has long posed health and environmental concerns due to potential toxic emissions during manufacturing and disposal. BIODEX® offers a safer, more breathable, fully recyclable, and cost-efficient alternative-designed for women of all skin tones and cultural backgrounds seeking comfort without compromise.

Bridging the Lab-to-Market Gap Through Global Scientific Collaboration

BIODEX® was developed through a joint research initiative between HH Chemical and the National University of Singapore (NUS) , under the SINERGY (Singapore Consortium for Synthetic Biology) . Leveraging palm oil byproducts and HH Chemical's proprietary biosynthesis platform, the BIODEX® series was patented and scaled for commercial production in 2023 .

Now, BIODEX® is expanding into high-value segments including healthcare, sustainable packaging , and eco-industrial materials , aligning with the global circular economy and empowering partners to transform their product portfolios through green innovation.

As global momentum toward carbon neutrality intensifies, BIODEX® aims to serve as a catalyst for change-connecting research, manufacturing, and consumer ecosystems through material science to drive a more efficient, sustainable, and environmentally responsible future.

About HH Chemical

HH Chemical is a global leader in bio-based materials innovation. The company offers end-to-end capabilities across the bio-based value chain-from monomer and polymer R&D and manufacturing to commercial applications and ESG-driven solutions. Its proprietary PDO (1,3- Propanediol) and PTT (polytrimethylene terephthalate) platforms are fully commercialized and deployed at scale.

Website:

SOURCE HH CHEMICAL

