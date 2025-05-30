Financial Trust Asset Management Acquires Hueston Financial
"This acquisition isn't just about growth; it's about strengthening our commitment to client-centered financial guidance. By combining our strengths, we're creating a powerhouse team with enhanced research tools and a larger network of professionals dedicated to helping our clients achieve their financial goals," said Greg Vigrass, CEO & President of Financial Trust. "This merger represents a natural evolution for both organizations, and creates a more powerful service offering for our clients," added Stephen Hueston, Founder and CEO of Hueston Financial Services.
Advantages include:
-
Expanded Expertise: Clients will now benefit from a larger, multidisciplinary team of advisors and investment professionals.
Streamlined Services: A more unified approach to financial planning and asset management means a more seamless, efficient experience.
Broader Investment Insights: Access to enhanced research, portfolio management tools, and market perspectives.
Stronger Client Support: Increased capacity allows for quicker response times, stronger client relationships, and proactive service.
This reinforces both firms' shared commitment to helping individuals and families navigate life's financial complexities with clarity and confidence. All client relationships, accounts, and service models will remain intact and transition smoothly, with no disruption in service.
For more information about the merger and the expanded services available, please contact:
Greg Vigrass
407-492-0672
[email protected]
Financial Trust Asset Management, Chartered is an SEC registered investment adviser. Financial Trust Asset Management, Chartered dba Financial Trust Asset Management with Hueston Financial Services, a division of FTAM.
SOURCE Financial Trust Asset Management
Legal Disclaimer:
