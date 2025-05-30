Questex Travel Group Unveils Strategic Rebrand Amid Unprecedented Travel Industry Surge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Travel Group, the leading provider of business information and events for the travel industry, today announces a strategic rebranding aimed at unifying its portfolio under a cohesive vision that reflects the evolving landscape of the global travel industry. The rebranding comes at a time when the travel industry is experiencing unprecedented growth. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the sector is expected to contribute $11.7 trillion to the global economy, accounting for 10.3% of global GDP. Additionally, the luxury travel market is expected to grow to $2053.68 billion in 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. (The Business Research Company)

Questex's Travel Group portfolio includes:



Luxury Travel Advisor : celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is the industry's only outlet dedicated to educating luxury-focused sellers of travel via detailed coverage of travel's finest hotels and resorts, destinations, exclusive features, cruise insights, event coverage and industry influencers.

Travel Agent Central : The first travel trade website dedicated to informing travel advisors on up-to-the-minute coverage of the industry's most pressing topics.

Luxury Travel Advisor's ULTRA Summit : An exclusive in-person event with one-to-one appointments between luxury travel suppliers and luxury agency owners/managers.

Meeting Spotlight : Serves as the hub for the latest MICE industry news and destination content for buyers and sellers of meeting and incentive travel.

Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE) : Connects pre-qualified, North American high-volume meeting and incentive buyers with global suppliers for an unparalleled networking experience.

Caribbean Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (CMITE) : Connects pre-qualified, North American high-volume meeting and incentive buyers with Caribbean and Mexico-based suppliers. Takes place August 25-28 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Navigating Your Travel Business : Bi-monthly virtual events, free for travel advisors to attend – the next one takes place on July 15. Selling Luxury : Bimonthly virtual events focused on luxury travel, free for advisors to attend - the next one takes place on June 17.

“The rebrand reflects Questex's commitment to delivering integrated content and experiences across all of our platforms,” said Jill Birkett, VP/Market Leader, Questex Travel.“By aligning these brands, we're better positioned to serve the evolving and interconnected needs of travel professionals, suppliers, and investors in today's dynamic marketplace. With this group's focus on luxury-and the 20th anniversary of Luxury Travel Advisor, taking place this summer-now is the ideal moment to refresh the brands with a more refined, luxurious look and feel.”

This transformation is complemented by the appointment of Cameron Sperance as Content/Editorial Director, Travel . Sperance brings a fresh perspective as well as a wealth of experience in the travel and real estate industry.

