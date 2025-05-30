Zscaler Stock Draws Wall Street Praises Post Strong Q3 Print: Retail Joins The Party

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Shares of cloud security provider Zscaler Inc. (ZS) rallied 6.7% in Friday's premarket session after multiple analysts increased their price target, recognizing the company's growing demand and AI potential after a better-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) earnings.</p> <p>The firm's revenue climbed 23% year-on-year (YoY) to $678 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $667.1 million, as per Finchat data.</p> <p>The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 also surpassed the consensus estimate of $0.76.</p> <p>Stifel increased its price target on Zscaler to $295 from $270 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating on the stock, describing the firm's Q3 performance as strong. It noted that key metrics exceeded expectations due to solid execution and sustained demand for its expanding zero-trust offerings. </p> <p>The research firm noted that Zscaler is showing progress across multiple areas, including rising adoption of its growing product suite and a promising role in AI security.</p> <p>JP Morgan lifted its price target to $292 from $275 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the stock. </p> <p>In a note to investors, the research firm highlighted that Zscaler delivered strong "beat and raise" results, standing out as competitors face challenges this earnings season. </p> <p>JP Morgan noted that revenue, billings, profitability, and free cash flow all exceeded expectations. </p> <p>Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $280 from $200, citing strong Q3 results with 25% YoY billings growth. However, it maintained an 'Equal Weight' rating due to upcoming uncertainties, including a CFO transition and pending acquisition.</p> <p>Loop Capital raised its price target to $260 from $250 but maintained a 'Hold' rating. The brokerage cited strong execution and steady billings performance, easing prior concerns about fourth-quarter (Q4) projections. </p> <p>However, the research firm remains cautious due to the recent go-to-market transition and reliance on upselling to existing customers.</p> <p>On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Zscaler changed to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' the previous day.</p> <img> ZS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:30 a.m. ET on May 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits <p>Zscaler stock gained over 39% in 2025 and over 60% in the last 12 months.</p> <p>For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<</p>
