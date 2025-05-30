Azerbaijan Sets Fines For Incandescent Lamps With Power Of 25 W And Above - Decree

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Officials in Azerbaijan will be fined from 1,000 to 1,500 manat ($590 to $885), and legal entities will be fined from 3,000 to 4,000 manat ($1,770 to $2,360) for the import, production, or sale of incandescent electric lamps with a power of 25 W or more that can be used for lighting purposes in alternating current circuits, the main purpose of which is not lighting and which are the direct object of an administrative offense, except incandescent lamps intended for special use in production processes and products, and such lamps will be confiscated, Trend reports.

These rules are part of an amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses, signed into law by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

If the same offense is repeated within one year by a person already penalized, officials will be fined from 1,500 to 2,000 manat ($885 to $1,180), and legal entities will face fines from 4,000 to 5,000 manat ($2,360 to $2,950), with the lamps confiscated as well.

The law takes effect on January 1, 2026, for lamps with a power of 60 W and above, and on July 1, 2026, for lamps with a power from 25 W (inclusive) up to 60 W.