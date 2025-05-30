Azerbaijan Sets Fines For Incandescent Lamps With Power Of 25 W And Above - Decree
These rules are part of an amendment to the Code of Administrative Offenses, signed into law by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
If the same offense is repeated within one year by a person already penalized, officials will be fined from 1,500 to 2,000 manat ($885 to $1,180), and legal entities will face fines from 4,000 to 5,000 manat ($2,360 to $2,950), with the lamps confiscated as well.
The law takes effect on January 1, 2026, for lamps with a power of 60 W and above, and on July 1, 2026, for lamps with a power from 25 W (inclusive) up to 60 W.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment