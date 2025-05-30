Trustarc Accelerates AI Momentum, Paving The Way For The Future Of Intelligent Privacy Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, the privacy platform for navigating global compliance and AI risk, is accelerating its AI innovation strategy with powerful capabilities already delivering measurable customer impact, with more to come. With AI integration now table stakes across the software industry, TrustArc is reimagining the future of privacy, shifting from basic workflow automation to a new era of intelligence, insight, and measurable outcomes. With 28 years of unrivaled privacy expertise and leadership, TrustArc's AI capabilities are uniquely designed to solve modern privacy teams' real operational challenges, enabling faster decisions and compliance across the enterprise.

"The AI capabilities are particularly impressive and feel like they're ahead of the curve in the industry," said Kevin Alvero, Chief Compliance Officer, at Integral Ad Science. "I highly recommend this software to anyone looking for a reliable, advanced solution in the privacy space."

Privacy-First AI Innovation That Delivers Results Today



NymityAI , the award-winning regulatory and privacy co-pilot built on the unmatched content of Nymity Research, has seen a remarkable 1171% increase in usage since its introduction in March 2024.

AI-Driven Record Creation and Autofill cuts manual effort by up to 80% across enterprise systems, third parties, and business processes. TrustArc's advanced data mapping approach–linking business processes with data processing risks and cross-border data transfer risks–enables a more granular, risk-aware visibility of personal data and completes full inventory requirements. Launched in June 2024, AI Autofill has been used over 13,500 times this year, and more recently, AI-prompted business process mapping has seen adoption in TrustArc Data Mapping & Risk Manager .

AI-Powered Third-Party Discovery allows customers to automate the identification and creation of third-party records by scanning their websites. This capability has already yielded tens of thousands of cost savings in resources for a TrustArc customer, while significantly improving accuracy and coverage. AI-powered translations in TrustArc Trust Center empower organizations to effortlessly engage their global audience. This capability, embedded in a no-code, fully brandable hub, enables businesses to automatically localize policies, overviews, and other privacy, security, and compliance content with full oversight of all language versions in seconds.

What's Next: TrustArc Sets the Stage for Intelligent Privacy Breakthroughs

TrustArc is preparing to launch AI Analyzer, which will scan evidence, evaluate control effectiveness, and output tailored recommendations to close compliance gaps. Leveraging a robust foundation of over 22,000 controls, with 1,200+ common controls identified over 125 standards, AI Analyzer draws from the depth of TrustArc's PrivacyCentral . This next-generation capability sets a new benchmark in intelligent automation with significant time savings for compliance management.

"With our recent innovations and bold roadmap, we're excited to usher in the next era of privacy operations-where compliance is easier, faster, and smarter," said Jason Wesbecher, CEO at TrustArc. "We're not just streamlining workflows-we're fundamentally rethinking how AI can be purpose-built to address the challenges of modern privacy teams across the enterprise."

For more information about TrustArc, please visit trustarc

About TrustArc

TrustArc is redefining privacy for the AI era. With 28+ years of global privacy expertise and assurance services, we deliver the only platform that blends regulatory intelligence, automation, and AI to orchestrate end-to-end data privacy and governance. From automated DSR fulfillment to AI risk assessments and real-time compliance reporting, TrustArc helps organizations embed trust at every touchpoint. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with a global footprint, our privacy-first approach powers responsible innovation while reducing risk, ensuring our customers lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Discover how at .

